The Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) is available in these colors

Apple has finally revealed the iPad Air 5 (2022) — which had been rumored for months. Expectedly, this middle-range tablet has the same exterior design of the previous-gen model. The company completely overhauled the exterior of the iPad Air 4 (2020), and these changes typically occur once every few years. As a result, this release focuses on boosted internals, particularly with the inclusion of the Apple M1 chipset. Still, some may be wondering what colors the new iPad Air comes in, and we’re here to let you know.

The new iPad Air 5 is available in a total of five colors, but they’re a bit different from the previous generation. There’s Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue. Out of these, only Space Grey is kept from the previous generation, though the new Pink model is similar to the Rose Gold color from the previous generation. The new blue model is more vibrant than the Sky Blue we got in the previous generation, and purple is an all-new color. You can see them all below.

These are all great colors, and we’d argue the selection has been improved this year since silver has been replaced with the slightly more interesting Starlight option. Still, if I were choosing a color for the iPad Air 5, I’d certainly go with the Blue version. It looks so much more vibrant and interesting than the other options, and it’s a big improvement over the previous blue models we got. Of course, I’m a big fan of vibrant colors, so it may not be for everyone.

If you want to buy the new iPad Air yourself, pre-orders will open on March 11th, and it’ll begin shipping on March 18th. Colors aside, the iPad Air 5 comes with a big boost to performance since it’s now powered by the Apple M1 processor. That’s the same chipset you can find in the 24-inch iMac, which is nothing short of impressive. You can order the iPad Air 5 on Apple’s website below once it goes live.