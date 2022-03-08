iPad Air 5 (2022) brings M1, ultra-wide front camera, 5G and more

Back in 2020, Apple overhauled the exterior of the iPad Air 4. This brought thinner bezels and removed the physical home button. The successor for that minimalistic masterpiece has finally landed. The company has revealed the iPad Air 5 (2022) with several improvements, including the Apple M1 chip, a better front camera, and optional 5G capabilities. Considering its predecessor introduced major design changes, we weren’t expecting this new model to bring notable changes to the table. After all, the company typically makes notable build changes once every several years.

The new Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) features a liquid retina display that offers 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut support, and an anti-reflective coating. It packs the Apple M1 chip, a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support and 4K video recording, and optional Sub-6 GHz 5G capabilities. The tablet also features an upgraded USB Type-C port, which is twice as fast as the last-gen model. The iPad Air 5 (2022) also features support for the second-gen Apple Pencil and it runs iPadOS 15.

The iPad Air 5 (2022) features landscape stereo speakers, support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life. It also includes a side-mounted Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication. The new iPad Air comes in five cool colors — Space Gray, Star Light, Pink, Purple, and Blue. All models are made using 100% recycled aluminum and Apple claims that it’s using more recycled materials internally. It will be available in 64GB or 256GB storage variants with Wi-Fi-only and cellular options at a starting price of $599. Pre-orders for the new iPad Air start Friday, with the first sale scheduled for March 18. At the moment, we don’t have all the details about the new iPad Air. We’ll update this post with more information as soon as Apple’s official product listing goes live.

Do you plan on buying the iPad Air 5 (2022)? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.