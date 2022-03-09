Here’s how much Apple’s new iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, Studio Display and iPhone SE cost in India

Apple’s first event of 2022 saw the launch of several exciting new products, including an all-new Mac computer, the powerful M1 Ultra chipset, M1-powered iPad 5 Air (2022), iPhone SE, and Studio Display.

During the announcement, Apple only shared the US pricing. If you’re looking for Indian pricing and availability of the newly announced Apple products, we have got you covered.

iPad Air 5 (2022)

The iPad Pro (2021) was the first to get the powerful M1 silicone, and Apple is bringing it to one more tablet: the iPad Air 5 (2022). The new iPad Air 5 looks the same as its predecessor, but there are some notable hardware upgrades on the inside. The new model features an improved display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut support, and an anti-reflective coating. The iPhone SE 3 has also got a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support and offers up to 60% faster performance thanks to the new M1 chipset.

iPad Air 5 (2022) India pricing:

64GB (Wi-Fi): ₹54,900

64GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): ₹68,900

256GB (Wi-Fi): ₹68,900

256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): ₹82,990

Pre-orders begin on March 11, available starting March 18.

Education pricing:

Starting at ₹50,783

Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is a brand new addition to the Mac lineup. Don’t let its compact size fool you. It’s a powerhouse of a device that sets a new performance benchmark in the world of personal computers. It’s the first Mac computer to be powered by the all-new M1 Ultra chipset, featuring a 20-core CPU, a 64-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine, and up to 128GB unified memory support. The Mac Studio also boasts an extensive set of ports — four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Mac Studio India pricing:

M1 Max 10-core GPU, 24-core GPU (32GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹1,89,900 10-core GPU, 24-core GPU (64GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹2,29,900 10-core GPU, 32-core GPU (32GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹2,09,000 10-core GPU, 32-core GPU (64GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹2,49,900

M1 Ultra 20-core CPU, 20-core GPU (64GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹3,69,000 20-core CPU, 20-core GPU (128GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹4,49,000 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU (64GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹4,69,000 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU (128GB RAM + 512GB SSD): ₹5,49,000 Available for pre-order starting today, goes on sale on March 18.



Education pricing:

Starting at ₹1,70,910

Apple Studio Display

Apple’s new 27-inch Studio Display is an affordable version of the Pro Display XDR. The monitor features a 5K retina display with P3 wide color gamut support, True Tone, 600 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. Apple also offers a nanotextured glass option which further reduces the screen glare. The 27-inch Studio Display boasts impressive hardware, including a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Apple’s Center Stage feature, A13 Bionic processor, three studio-quality microphones, and a six-speaker setup consisting of four force-canceling woofers and two tweeters.

Apple Studio Display India pricing:

Standard glass with tilt-adjustable stand: ₹1,59,990

Standard glass with tilt and height-adjustable stand: ₹1,99,900

Nano-textured glass with tilt-adjustable stand: ₹1,89,900

Nano-textured glass with tilt and height-adjustable stand: ₹2,29,900

Available for pre-order starting today, goes on sale on March 18.

Education pricing:

Starting at ₹1,43,910

iPhone SE 3 (2022)

The new iPhone SE 3 (2022) retains the design of the original iPhone SE but brings notable hardware upgrades in key areas. It’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 line. It also adds the much-needed 5G support, offers improved battery life, and brings new camera features like HDR 4 and Deep Fusion.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) India pricing: