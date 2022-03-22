Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Unboxing: What’s in the box?
March 22, 2022 12:01am Comment

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Apple finally revealed the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. The announcement was made along with that of the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and the all-new Mac Studio. This middle-range iPad is powered by the Apple M1 chip and optionally supports 5G networks. For $599, users can now utilize one of the most powerful tablets currently available. If you plan to buy the iPad Air 5 (2022), a wise idea would be shielding its glass build with a case and a screen protector. This tablet is available in five colorful finishes to choose from — Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight. You must be wondering, though — what do you find in the package when unboxing the iPad Air 5? Here’s what you need to know about the box’s contents.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 2

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): Unboxing

When you unbox the iPad Air 5, you will find the following:

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 5

  • iPad Air 5 (2022) in the color you’ve chosen

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 7

  • USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 8

  • 20W USB-C power adapter

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 9

  • Region-specific documentation with a basic guide

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 11

  • Two Apple logo stickers (white)

iPad Air 5 2022 unboxing 10

  • SIM ejection tool

Unlike recent iPhone models, Apple is still including a charging brick in the iPad Air 5 (2022)’s box. That means you won’t need to buy any separate accessories to get your iPad up and running. It’s unclear if the company will eventually start excluding charging bricks in iPad and MacBook boxes, but we sure hope not.

With the iPad Air now including the M1 chip, it has become an unrivaled tablet in the middle range field. The only remaining issue would be iPadOS and its limits. While there are plenty of solid iPad apps out there, the operating system remains almost as restricted as iOS. Ultimately, the company has to draw the line between macOS and iPadOS as each of the two caters to different needs and audiences.

    The new 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.
Tags AppleApple iPad AirUnboxing

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments