Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Apple finally revealed the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. The announcement was made along with that of the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and the all-new Mac Studio. This middle-range iPad is powered by the Apple M1 chip and optionally supports 5G networks. For $599, users can now utilize one of the most powerful tablets currently available. If you plan to buy the iPad Air 5 (2022), a wise idea would be shielding its glass build with a case and a screen protector. This tablet is available in five colorful finishes to choose from — Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight. You must be wondering, though — what do you find in the package when unboxing the iPad Air 5? Here’s what you need to know about the box’s contents.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): Unboxing

When you unbox the iPad Air 5, you will find the following:

iPad Air 5 (2022) in the color you’ve chosen

USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer

20W USB-C power adapter

Region-specific documentation with a basic guide

Two Apple logo stickers (white)

SIM ejection tool

Unlike recent iPhone models, Apple is still including a charging brick in the iPad Air 5 (2022)’s box. That means you won’t need to buy any separate accessories to get your iPad up and running. It’s unclear if the company will eventually start excluding charging bricks in iPad and MacBook boxes, but we sure hope not.

With the iPad Air now including the M1 chip, it has become an unrivaled tablet in the middle range field. The only remaining issue would be iPadOS and its limits. While there are plenty of solid iPad apps out there, the operating system remains almost as restricted as iOS. Ultimately, the company has to draw the line between macOS and iPadOS as each of the two caters to different needs and audiences.