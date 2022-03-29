Is the M1-powered Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) waterproof?

Apple finally introduced the M1-powered iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This middle-range tablet comes with the same exterior design as the previous-gen model. However, it features new finishes, the mighty Apple M1 chip, and optional 5G network support. For $599 only, you can buy the iPad Air 5 in one of its vivid colors — Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue. If you decide to get one, don’t forget to protect it with a case and take a look at some of the alternative chargers. One of the most common questions that crosses people’s minds before buying a new device revolves around its durability and build quality. So you must be wondering — is the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) waterproof? Here’s what you need to know regarding the matter.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Is the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) waterproof?

Before we dive into the specifics of this iPad, we have to clarify a major misconception. Electronic devices that are safe to use underwater are usually water-resistant, not waterproof. So the IP rating included on your phone represents how resistant it is to water. Ultimately, water-resistance wears off as time eats through the adhesive seal. So even if a device you’re using is water-resistant, you shouldn’t actively use it underwater — as you never know when the seal will break. Additionally, Apple doesn’t cover liquid damage under its limited 1-year warranty included with your purchase. So if water gets into the internals of your device and damages it, you will have to personally pay for the repairs. So is the iPad Air 5 water-resistant?

No. None of Apple’s iPad or Mac models are officially resistant to water or other liquids. All newer iPhones have a decent IP rating that makes them splash, water, and dust resistant. However, this doesn’t apply to iPads. So if you buy an iPad Air 5, you have to make sure water doesn’t get anywhere near it.

iPad Air 5 (2022) The new 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors. View on Amazon

Do you plan on buying the Apple iPad Air 5? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.