Does the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) support wireless charging?

Apple finally unveiled the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This 5G-enabled tablet comes with the same chassis of the previous-gen model. However, don’t let that fool you into underestimating its power. The Apple M1 chip supercharges this middle-range tablet, making it an unrivaled beast in this field. For $599 only, you can buy the iPad Air 5 in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, or Blue. If you decide to go for it, don’t forget to buy a case and an alternative charger for it! A case would help protect its delicate build from potential damages in case an accident occurs. It’s always better to be safe than sorry. It’s also important to check the technical specifications beforehand to make sure they match your needs. So, for example, does the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) support wireless charging through MagSafe or the Qi standard? Here’s what you need to know regarding the matter.

Does the iPad Air 5 support wireless charging?

Some of Apple’s more recent products support two kinds of wireless charging — the company’s MagSafe and the widely-used Qi standard. MagSafe, as its name suggests, has solid magnets that keep compatible chargers and accessories in place. Qi on the other hand doesn’t attach to products by default. So does the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) support either of these wireless charging standards?

No. None of Apple’s existing iPad and Mac models support wireless charging — regardless of the standard. The Cupertino tech giant could be working on an M2-powered iPad Pro that supports wireless charging. However, there are no official details regarding this matter. So there’s no way to tell if this will become a reality until the company announces it during one of its events.

So the only way you can charge your device is through a wired charger, unfortunately. A MagSafe implementation is overdue for iPad charging, as it would work through the limitations of aligning the wireless charging coils properly. So we hope Apple explores the same for its lineup in the future.