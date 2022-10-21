This week, Apple announced its new iPad, iPad Pros, and the Apple TV 4K. For some, the new iPad was a bit of a disappointment and didn't really hit the sweet spot when it came to performance and price. While the 9th generation iPad is still a pretty good and affordable option, those that need more power might want to consider the current generation iPad Air. Normally, this product retails for $599, but it is currently being discounted by $80, bringing it down to $519.
The iPad Air features a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's powerful and energy-efficient M1 SoC. It also features a 12MP camera on the rear and also a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The base model comes with 64GB of internal storage and also features a USB-C port. Furthermore, it offers support for the second-generation Apple Pencil that can magnetically attach to the side of the tablet to charge.
For the most part, this device is impressive, offering plenty of power in a svelte package. It was rated as one of the best tablets of 2022 in our review. While the $519 price is certainly a deal, what could end up costing you are the accessories. The Apple Pencil alone will run you $129, and the keyboard cover, depending on the style, could end up costing anywhere from $179 to $299.
If you're still interested, you can purchase it using the link below. This price will be for the 64GB model, but you will get a choice of colors like Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, Pink, and Blue. So what do you think, is the discounted iPad Air a better deal than the recently announced iPad?
New iPad Air
The iPad Air offers the perfect balance between performance and price. Now, it's an even better deal.
