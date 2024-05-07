Key Takeaways Apple introduced new iPad Air models at Let Loose event.

Options include 11-inch and 13-inch models for $599 and $799.

Orders available now, with devices shipping next week.

If you've missed out on the Let Loose event that Apple held for its new iPad devices, don't fret; we've got you covered. As part of its event, Apple revealed that it's releasing a new range of iPad Air devices that feature a lot to love for fans of the series, including the first-ever 13-inch model. Best of all, you can order one right away, with units becoming available next week.

Apple reveals the new iPad Air at Let Loose

As part of its Let Loose event and via Apple Newsroom, Apple announced a new range of iPad Air devices. For the first time in iPad Air history, you can choose between the 11-inch or 13-inch model, costing $599 and $799 respectively. You can order them today, with the devices becoming available next week.

The newest range will use the M2 chip, which Apple states will be 50% faster than the iPad Air which uses the M1 chip. It'll also be three times faster than the iPad Air with the A12 Bionic chip, so this is definitely something that Air fans should check out. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E, built-in 5G, a 12MP front camera, and will feature four different colors. If you need storage on the go, you can grab up to 1TB of storage to keep your stuff safe. Plus, if you're interested in the new Apple Pencil Pro that was also announced during Let Loose, you can swap out the iPad Air's pen just fine.

The iPad Air is a cheaper alternative to the just-announced iPad Pro, giving people an easier and more affordable way to hop into the iPad ecosystem without sacrificing quality. No matter which one you'll go for, one thing's for sure; Apple has given fans of the iPad Air range a lot to look forward to. If you want to grab your own, head over to the Apple iPad Air shop page and pick out the one that strikes you the most.