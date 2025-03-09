Apple iPad Air (M3) $559 $599 Save $40 Apple's latest iPad Air gets a nice boost thanks to its new M3 chip. The tablet is set to go on sale soon, and this new preorder will save you $40. $559 at Amazon

Apple's products have been overpowered for a number of years now, with the brand's M-series chips far surpassing most people's early expectations. It's a great problem to have, especially when you're making some of the best products in the category. With that said, the iPad Air is one of the best tablets that you can buy right now.

Related M2 iPad Air (2024) review: A tablet with totally fine updates The M2 iPad Air really has two selling points: the newer silicon and the new 13-inch option. That's about it, but I'm ok with boring.

And while the M2 model was good, the latest M3 model is even better, offering more power under the hood, while still maintaining a sleek design and excellent battery life. If you're interested in the new model or were thinking about upgrading, now's going to be a good time to buy thanks to Amazon's preorder discount that knocks a healthy chunk off the retail price of the latest iPad Air M3.

What's great about the iPad Air M3?

While the iPad Air M3 has yet to be released, for the most part, on paper, it's near identical to the previous iPad Air, which we loved. Not only do you get a sleek design and slender profile, but you also get plenty of power under the hood that most people won't even be able to take full advantage of.

This particular model comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and features 128GB of storage. It also has a USB-C connector for charging and accessories, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There's also a TouchID sensor that keeps the tablet secure, and you can also use the sensor to authorize payments on the web.

Of course, since this is an iPad, you get access to some of the best apps available through Apple's App Store. Furthermore, you can also access AI tools as well using Apple Intelligence. Those looking to up their productivity will be happy to know that the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are also supported.

In addition to the above, the iPad Air also features a 12MP front-facing camera, which is great for videocalls, and a 12MP rear camera as well. This tablet really does offer the complete package, and does it at a fair price. Just be sure to pick this tablet up from Amazon ahead of launch so you can save $40.