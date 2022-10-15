Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad dock that will turn it into a smart display

Apple has yet to make an announcement, but multiple reports have indicated that new iPads should be making their debuts this month. As for what’s coming, we should see two new iPad Pros, an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch model, powered by Apple’s latest M2 processor. As for design, nothing looks to be changing, with the iPad Pro carrying over the same sleek look from last year’s model. Interestingly, it looks like the firm does have plans to expand the iPad line, offering accessories that will make them better suited for in-home use.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is looking for new ways to get the iPad into homes. Apparently, it’s going to offer accessories that will make the tablet more functional. The source states that Apple could be looking to mimic Google’s approach with its own Pixel Tablet, which was unveiled recently, showing off its ability to function as a smart display. The tablet can connect to a dock, which also houses a speaker. This not only provides more versatility but also offers a more elegant way to charge and store the tablet when not in use. Apple will be looking to bring a similar type of experience to its iPads starting sometime in 2023. If this accessory does come to fruition, it would the company’s first major push into the home in quite some time.

In addition to new iPads this month, Apple will also be looking to deliver its latest software update for its tablets with iPadOS 16. While the software is typically released at the same time as iOS, this year, the firm delayed the update, citing that the iPad is its own major product category and that it deserves its own release date. However, many have speculated that the delay was due to problems with Stage Manager. Regardless, new things from Apple are coming, and it will be interesting to see how the industry reacts to its latest offerings.

