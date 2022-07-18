The Apple iPad Mini receives a $100 discount, starts at $399.99

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple iPad, you might be interested to know that Apple’s iPad Mini has received a sizable discount. Although the tablet is usually priced starting at $499.99, U.S. retailer Best Buy has knocked $100 off of the iPad Mini for a limited time. Both the 64GB and 256GB storage models are on sale, with the former coming in at $399.99 and the latter coming in at $549.99. As for colors, you’ll have the option of choosing from Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight.

Full-fledged iPad, in a smaller package.

The iPad Mini comes in a smaller form factor than the standard iPad, with an 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 resolution display. The iPad Mini shares a design similar to the iPad Air or iPad Pro, meaning there is no home button. Instead, you get a more modern look, with a small bezel surrounding the display, and the Touch ID sensor moved to the power button. Additionally, since the iPad Mini got a fairly recent refresh, the tablet is powered by a modern SoC, the Apple A15 Bionic, which also powers Apple’s latest iPhone 13 lineup of phones.

Furthermore, the iPad Mini offers a robust sound thanks to its quad-speaker setup and could be perfect for an artist that to its support for the Apple Pencil, which isn’t a big deal depending on who you ask. Perhaps one of the more surprising features of the tablet is its USB-C port. This port replaces the traditional Lightning port found on a lot of Apple products and can be used to not only charge the device, but you can also connect supported USB-C accessories.

If you’re interested in the iPad Mini, you can check out the products down below. If you are not quite convinced, be sure to check out our full review of the iPad Mini, where it was dubbed “the perfect powerhouse for portable productivity”.