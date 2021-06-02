Apple may finally equip future iPads with OLED screens

Apple’s newly launched iPad Pro 2021 comes with a mini-LED display. But it looks like the smaller models in the lineup, such as the iPad Air, will come with an OLED display, a new report has revealed.

The Korean publication ETNews, citing industry sources, says that Apple has decided to switch to using OLED panels for some iPad models launching in 2022. Samsung and LG, who provide OLED panels for iPhones, are belived to be the suppliers, the report notes.

Apple has made an agreement on production and supplying with Korean OLED manufacturers for the next iPad’s OLED display. Starting 2022, Apple will feature OLED displays in select iPad models. Samsung Display and LG Display is expected to work with Apple.https://t.co/qDBt5QpClu — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 31, 2021

Known Apple analyst Min-Chi-Kuo was the first to reveal this change back in March. At the time, Kuo said that the upcoming iPad Pro 2021 would feature a mini-LED display while some iPad models would switch to OLED panels starting next year.

If true, this will be the first time that the Cupertino giant will use an OLED panel on an iPad. Although Apple has been using OLED panels on its iPhones since 2017, it has continued to use LCDs on the iPad lineup. The new iPad Pro 2021 uses mini LED, but the underlying technology is still based on LCD.

While OLED panels have become commonplace on smartphones, it’s still a rarety in the tablet space. Except for a handful of tablets such as Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Lenovo Pad Pro, and Galaxy Tab S6, most tablets on the market, including iPads, come with an LCD. A properly calibrated OLED can provide many benefits over an LCD, including richer colors, deeper contrasts, and lower power draw. At the same time, OLED panels are also prone to issues like screen burn-in.

Switching to OLED will likely happen in a phased manner. According to Kuo, the iPad Air will be the first to adopt an OLED panel.

