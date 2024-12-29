Your changes have been saved iPad Pro (M4, 2024) $1099 $1299 Save $200 The 2024 iPad Pro comes with an all-new OLED display along with the new Apple M4 chip, delivering up to twice the performance of its predecessor. $1099 at Amazon

The iPad is one of the best tablets that you can buy right now. Of course, there are a lot of different options, with Apple providing something for nearly every budget thanks to its extensive lineup. With that said, if you're looking to go all out and want the very best, you'll want to go with the brand's iPad Pro.

With its latest M4 model, you really can't ask for much more as Apple pushes things to the brink of what's possible with this form factor. And as you might expect, prices aren't exactly cheap for this model, with the 13-inch version coming in with a starting price of $1,299. Luckily, Amazon is now offering a hefty discount that drops the price down to its lowest yet, knocking $200 off, coming in at $1,099.

What's great about the iPad Pro?

For the most part, there really isn't much to complain about with this tablet. You're getting everything you need and more with a powerful M4 chip, beautiful OLED screen, and fantastic battery life. As mentioned before, this model comes with a large 13-inch screen that's perfect for movies and getting work done.

In addition, you get Apple's latest SoC with the M4 chip, along with 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, this all comes together in a thin and light package that makes it easy to take with you anywhere you go. The tablet also runs iPadOS, providing a fluid system that will allow you to navigate with ease.

You'll also have access to the Apple App Store, which houses some of the best apps and games you'll find on any tablet. If you want to take things to another level with this tablet, you can always add a keyboard or Apple Pencil in order to take productivity up a notch.

While this tablet won't be a complete laptop replacement, it's pretty close, with the ability to get nearly anything done while you're on the go. Perhaps the only limitation here is that if an app that you need is not available on the App Store. So this would be one thing to consider before purchasing.

Overall, you can't go wrong with an iPad. The iPad Pro is powerful, slim, and lightweight. And while it may be expensive, it has the potential to last for years thanks to its hardware and Apple's great track record when it comes to software updates. So get this deal while you can, or if you're on the fence, consider some other great tablets while you're at it.