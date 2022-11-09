If you've been waiting to get an iPad Pro, now's your chance, with an early Black Friday deal knocking up to $200 off.

If you're looking for the best tablet that Apple has to offer, the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch are hands down the best options. Now that the company has released its latest generation iPad Pro models with its M2 processor, we are seeing big discounts on the previous model powered by the M1. During an early Black Friday sale, the 11-inch iPad Pro is being discounted by $100, while the 12.9-inch variant is being discounted by $200.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) iPad Pro 2021 11-inch The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 comes with Apple's M1 chip and a sleek design, making it one of the most powerful tablets out there. View at Best Buy

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are powered by Apple's M1 processor and have 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The iPad Pros feature a Liquid Retina XDR displays that offer deep blacks, colors that pop, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The tablets also have a dual camera setup on the rear, with a 12MP main camera sensor and 10MP ultra-wide camera. The tablets will also support the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can magnetically attach to the side and wirelessly charge.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 This iPad Pro is supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, making it the most powerful iPad to date. It supports the Apple Pencil 2, so it's perfect for artists. View at Best Buy

If you are interested in one of the best tablets that Apple has to offer, you can head to the Best Buy website or your local store and check out these deals on the iPad. The iPad 11-inch is now available for $699, while the 12.9-inch model is available for $899. As an added bonus, if you have or sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership, you can get an additional $100 off the price of the 12.9-inch, bringing it down from $899 to $799, which is an incredible deal.

If you happen to click the link and find that the prices are different, it's more than likely that the promotion has ended, or the product is out of stock. In that case, check out some other deals available for iPads or early Black Friday deals.