Apple iPad Pro with mini LED, new processor similar to M1 launching this year

Apple launched various products last year despite the pandemic, and the same is expected to happen in 2021 as well. Apart from the new iPhones later in the year, we have also heard and reported around upgrades from various Mac products, including larger and more powerful MacBook Pro models, new MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Pro. A report now suggests Apple is also preparing to launch updated iPad Pro models this year.

A video by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg hints that we can expect a new line of iPad Pro this year. The updated models are expected to have a similar design as the 2020 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 with slight changes. We can expect the display on the larger model to be upgraded to mini-LED. While this might add a bit of thickness to the design, it should give a major boost to the brightness and contrast of the display. The new iPad Pro models could also come with newer cameras and hopefully retain the LiDAR scanner.

The biggest update for the new iPad Pro models could be on the processor side. Gurman says that Apple will be introducing a new processor, which could be similar to the M1 Silicon that was introduced last year on the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, and the Mac mini. Apart from offering improved performance, we can expect support for 5G connectivity. The shift to the new chipset also means that Apple could finally enable Mac interoperability, allowing macOS apps to run on iPadOS and vice-versa.

Lastly, there could be a new entry-level iPad coming later this year, although there is no substantial information around the product. Surprisingly, there is no information regarding the iPad mini from Gurman, which hasn’t seen an update since 2019. However, Gurman suggests that the company is working on a mixed reality AR VR headset system that could arrive by 2022. It will be costly and focus on gaming and communication features. Further, Apple might also have plans to launch AR glasses that could add an overlay for texts, maps, and notifications.