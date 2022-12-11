Apple revealed new iPad Pro models powered by the mighty M2 chip in late 2022. Here's what you need to know about their external display support.

Apple revealed M2-powered iPad Pro models that, much like their predecessors, come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch size options. The company upgraded the M1 chip to the more recent M2 and introduced an Apple Pencil hover feature, but not much else has changed. Those using the 2021 M1 model likely can't justify an upgrade to the 2022 edition. Either way, those looking for the perfect iPad will get to choose between medium and large displays.

With Apple advertising the iPad as a laptop replacement, many customers might be wondering how far they can push the iPad Pro's capabilities. For example, does the iPad Pro M2 support external displays?

The iPad Pro M2 supports an external display

When Apple unveiled iPadOS 16 at WWDC22, it mentioned external display support would launch with the iPad. However, this feature missed the initial release and was delayed until iPadOS 16.2. So as long as you're on iPadOS 16.2 or newer, you will be able to connect your iPad Pro M2 to an external display through its Thunderbolt 4 port. Paired with the Stage Manager feature, the iPad has truly become a powerful portable device.

With proper external display support, users finally get to utilize another monitor to view content. This means that the screen isn't merely mirroring the iPad. You get to use apps on the external display, while the iPad runs a different set of apps on its own screen. This truly takes iPad multitasking to the next level.

Do you plan on using the Apple iPad Pro M2 as a laptop replacement? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.