Here's what you should know about Face ID and Touch ID support on this premium device.

In late 2022, Apple launched the iPad Pro M2 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. Those familiar with the growing iPad lineup are aware that some models are secured by Touch ID, while other ones go for Face ID. So, which of the two biometric technologies does the 2022 iPad Pro utilize? Let's find out.

Face ID secures the iPad Pro M2

The M2-powered iPad Pro includes the TrueDepth front camera system. This means that you not only get a regular selfie camera but also additional sensors that are capable of 3D-mapping your face. To put it simply, that means the iPad Pro M2 supports Face ID. Once you set it up for the first time, you can then authenticate purchases and unlock your device by just looking at your device's screen. Even if you're in a pitch-black space, Face ID will still function normally. There's even an option for it to map your face with a mask on.

Apple first introduced Face ID on the iPad back in 2018. As of 2022, this feature remains exclusive to the iPad Pro in the Apple tablet department. All lower-end models released to date include a Touch ID sensor instead, which scans a user's fingerprint for authentication.

What's so great about Face ID on the iPad Pro is that it works in any orientation. So no matter how you've positioned your tablet, it will still unlock successfully if you're facing it. That's a perk that iPhone owners still miss out on since the TrueDepth camera included on the iPad is simply more advanced.