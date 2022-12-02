Apple revealed the iPad Pro M2 through a Press Release in 2022. Here's what you need to know about the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack on it.

Apple revealed the iPad Pro M2 through a Press Release in October 2022. This highest-end 2022 tablet from the company is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. This gives power users the choice to pick between a big and a bigger display. The 2022 iPad Pro is a welcome addition to the growing iPad line, featuring the mighty M2 chip and an Apple Pencil hover feature. Though, those upgrading from its M1 predecessor likely won't notice a difference in the performance department. After all, the two generations are almost identical, with the two aforementioned features being the highlight of the newer model. Now, you must be wondering: Does the iPad Pro M2 have a 3.5mm headphone jack? Here's what you need to know about this particular matter.

The iPad Pro M2 misses out on the headphone jack

Unfortunately, the iPad Pro M2 does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nonetheless, you can connect wired audio accessories through its USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) port. That's assuming the ports match or you have an adapter, of course. If you plan on consuming audio casually, rather than professionally, then the company has a wide line of AirPods with varying features and price tags. These buds pair instantly and are fully compatible with iPadOS. They're excellent for entertainment, but if you tend to edit audio or work in a relevant domain, then you might find them lacking.

