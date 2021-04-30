Apple iPad Pro with M1 now available for pre-order from Apple.com, Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s latest and most powerful iPad ever, the new iPad Pro powered by the Apple M1 Silicon chip, is now up for pre-orders. You can head over to Apple’s official website, or alternatively, book one from Best Buy or Amazon. Announced at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20, the new iPad Pro series continues to come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes. These also come with a bunch of new upgrades, including support for Thunderbolt and USB4, a mini LED display, 5G connectivity, and up to 2TB of storage.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro series begin today, April 30, with shipments expected to arrive in the second half of May 2021.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 comes at the same price as the previous-gen model, starting at $799 (₹71,900) for the Wi-Fi-only model and $999 (₹85,900) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The top variant with 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity costs $2,099 (₹1,84,900).

The larger 12.9-inch model is available at a starting price of $1,099 (₹99,900) for 128GB storage, Wi-Fi-only model, and $1,299 (₹1,13,900) for Wi-Fi + cellular model. The most expensive top-of-the-line model is priced at $2,399 (₹2,12,900).

The Magic Keyboard, which is now also available in white, is priced at $299 (₹27,900) for the 11-inch iPad Pro $349 (₹31,900) for the 12.9-inch variant. The second-generation Apple Pencil will be available for $129 (₹10,900)

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Specifications

Apple iPad Pro Specifications. Click to expand.

SpecificationApple iPad Pro 11-inchApple iPad Pro 12.9-inch
ColorsSilver, Space GraySilver, Space Gray
Size & Weight
  • 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm
  • 466g (Wi-Fi)
  • 470g (5G)
  • 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm
  • 682g (Wi-Fi)
  • 685g (5G)
Display
  • Liquid Retina display
  • 11-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
  • 2388-by-1668-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
  • ProMotion technology
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • True Tone display
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Fully laminated display
  • Antireflective coating
  • 1.8% reflectivity
  • 600 nits max brightness
  • Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
  • Liquid Retina XDR display
  • 12.9-inch (diagonal) mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
  • 2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones
  • 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
  • ProMotion technology
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • True Tone display
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Fully laminated display
  • Antireflective coating
  • 1.8% reflectivity
  • 600 nits max brightness
  • 1000 nits max full-screen brightness; 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR)
  • 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  • Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
SoCApple M1 chip

  • 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
  • 8-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
Apple M1 chip

  • 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
  • 8-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
RAM & Storage
  • 128GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 256GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 512GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 1TB storage + 16GB RAM
  • 2TB storage + 16GB RAM
  • 128GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 256GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 512GB storage + 8GB RAM
  • 1TB storage + 16GB RAM
  • 2TB storage + 16GB RAM
Battery &
Charging
  • Built-in 28.65 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
  • 20W USB-C charging
  • Built-in 40.88 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
  • 20W USB-C charging
SecurityFaceID

  • Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
  • Unlock iPad
  • Secure personal data within apps
  • Make purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books
FaceID

  • Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
  • Unlock iPad
  • Secure personal data within apps
  • Make purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books
Rear Camera(s)
  • Pro camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras
    • Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
    • Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, and 125° field of view
    • Five‑element lens (Wide and Ultra Wide)
    • 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x
    • Sapphire crystal lens cover
    • Brighter True Tone flash
  • Camera features
    • Panorama (up to 63MP)
    • Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide)
    • Smart HDR 3
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
    • Advanced red-eye correction
    • Photo geotagging
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
  • Video Recording
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps (Wide)
    • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
    • 2x optical zoom out
    • Audio zoom
    • Brighter True Tone flash
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Continuous autofocus video
    • Playback zoom
    • Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
    • Stereo recording
  • Pro camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras
    • Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
    • Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, and 125° field of view
    • Five‑element lens (Wide and Ultra Wide)
    • 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x
    • Sapphire crystal lens cover
    • Brighter True Tone flash
  • Camera features
    • Panorama (up to 63MP)
    • Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide)
    • Smart HDR 3
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
    • Advanced red-eye correction
    • Photo geotagging
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
  • Video Recording
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps (Wide)
    • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
    • 2x optical zoom out
    • Audio zoom
    • Brighter True Tone flash
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Continuous autofocus video
    • Playback zoom
    • Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
    • Stereo recording
Front Camera
  • TrueDepth Camera
    • 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 122° field of view
    • ƒ/2.4 aperture
    • Retina Flash
  • Camera features
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
    • Animoji and Memoji
    • Smart HDR 3
    • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Lens correction
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
  • TrueDepth Camera
    • 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 122° field of view
    • ƒ/2.4 aperture
    • Retina Flash
  • Camera features
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
    • Animoji and Memoji
    • Smart HDR 3
    • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Lens correction
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
Port(s)USB 4/Thunderbolt port

  • DisplayPort
  • Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)
  • USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)
USB 4/Thunderbolt port

  • DisplayPort
  • Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)
  • USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)
Audio
  • 5 microphones
  • Quad speakers
  • 5 microphones
  • Quad speakers
Connectivity
  • All models
    • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO
    • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
    • Digital compass
    • iBeacon microlocation
  • 5G model (A2301 and A2379)
    • 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)4
    • 5G NR mmWave (Bands n260, n261)
    • FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
    • TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
    • UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
    • GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
    • Data only
    • Wi-Fi calling
    • eSIM+ Nano-SIM card tray
  • All models
    • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO
    • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
    • Digital compass
    • iBeacon microlocation
  • 5G model (A2301 and A2379)
    • 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)4
    • 5G NR mmWave (Bands n260, n261)
    • FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
    • TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
    • UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
    • GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
    • Data only
    • Wi-Fi calling
    • eSIM+ Nano-SIM card tray
    • Built‑in GPS/GNSS
Sensors
  • Face ID
  • LiDAR Scanner
  • Three-axis gyro
  • Accelerometer
  • Barometer
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Face ID
  • LiDAR Scanner
  • Three-axis gyro
  • Accelerometer
  • Barometer
  • Ambient light sensor
SoftwareiPadOS 14iPadOS 14

The biggest change on the new iPad Pro range is the M1 chip. Just like its new Mac lineup, Apple is now using its most powerful chipset on the iPad Pro. The in-house chipset comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple will be offering the new iPad with 8GB of RAM on 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options while the 1TB and 2TB storage options get 16GB of RAM. This makes it as powerful as MacBook Pro 13, but running on iPadOS 14.

The larger 12.9-inch model also introduces a new type of display. The ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ makes use of a mini-LED panel that uses tiny LEDs as the backlight source. According to Apple, the display has over 10,000 mini LEDs offering up to 1600-nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays on an iPad. The smaller 11-inch model gets a standard display capable of 600-nits of brightness.

