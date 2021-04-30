Apple iPad Pro with M1 now available for pre-order from Apple.com, Amazon and Best Buy

Apple’s latest and most powerful iPad ever, the new iPad Pro powered by the Apple M1 Silicon chip, is now up for pre-orders. You can head over to Apple’s official website, or alternatively, book one from Best Buy or Amazon. Announced at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20, the new iPad Pro series continues to come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes. These also come with a bunch of new upgrades, including support for Thunderbolt and USB4, a mini LED display, 5G connectivity, and up to 2TB of storage.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro series begin today, April 30, with shipments expected to arrive in the second half of May 2021.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 comes at the same price as the previous-gen model, starting at $799 (₹71,900) for the Wi-Fi-only model and $999 (₹85,900) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The top variant with 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity costs $2,099 (₹1,84,900).

The larger 12.9-inch model is available at a starting price of $1,099 (₹99,900) for 128GB storage, Wi-Fi-only model, and $1,299 (₹1,13,900) for Wi-Fi + cellular model. The most expensive top-of-the-line model is priced at $2,399 (₹2,12,900).

The Magic Keyboard, which is now also available in white, is priced at $299 (₹27,900) for the 11-inch iPad Pro $349 (₹31,900) for the 12.9-inch variant. The second-generation Apple Pencil will be available for $129 (₹10,900)

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Specifications

Apple iPad Pro Specifications. Click to expand. Specification Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Colors Silver, Space Gray Silver, Space Gray Size & Weight 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm

466g (Wi-Fi)

470g (5G) 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm

682g (Wi-Fi)

685g (5G) Display Liquid Retina display

11-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

2388-by-1668-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)

ProMotion technology

Wide color display (P3)

True Tone display

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Antireflective coating

1.8% reflectivity

600 nits max brightness

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Liquid Retina XDR display

12.9-inch (diagonal) mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones

2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)

ProMotion technology

Wide color display (P3)

True Tone display

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Antireflective coating

1.8% reflectivity

600 nits max brightness

1000 nits max full-screen brightness; 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR)

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) SoC Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM & Storage 128GB storage + 8GB RAM

256GB storage + 8GB RAM

512GB storage + 8GB RAM

1TB storage + 16GB RAM

2TB storage + 16GB RAM 128GB storage + 8GB RAM

256GB storage + 8GB RAM

512GB storage + 8GB RAM

1TB storage + 16GB RAM

2TB storage + 16GB RAM Battery &

Charging Built-in 28.65 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

20W USB-C charging Built-in 40.88 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

20W USB-C charging Security FaceID Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition

Unlock iPad

Secure personal data within apps

Make purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books FaceID Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition

Unlock iPad

Secure personal data within apps

Make purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books Rear Camera(s) Pro camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, and 125° field of view Five‑element lens (Wide and Ultra Wide) 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x Sapphire crystal lens cover Brighter True Tone flash

Camera features Panorama (up to 63MP) Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide) Smart HDR 3 Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos Lens correction (Ultra Wide) Advanced red-eye correction Photo geotagging Auto image stabilization Burst mode Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Video Recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps (Wide) 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps 720p HD video recording at 30 fps 2x optical zoom out Audio zoom Brighter True Tone flash Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps Time‑lapse video with stabilization Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p) Continuous autofocus video Playback zoom Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264 Stereo recording

Front Camera TrueDepth Camera 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 122° field of view ƒ/2.4 aperture Retina Flash

Camera features Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono) Animoji and Memoji Smart HDR 3 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps Time‑lapse video with stabilization Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p) Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos Lens correction Auto image stabilization Burst mode

Port(s) USB 4/Thunderbolt port DisplayPort

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

Quad speakers 5 microphones

Quad speakers Connectivity All models 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 technology Digital compass iBeacon microlocation

5G model (A2301 and A2379) 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)4 5G NR mmWave (Bands n260, n261) FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71) TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48) UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) Data only Wi-Fi calling eSIM+ Nano-SIM card tray

Sensors Face ID

LiDAR Scanner

Three-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

The biggest change on the new iPad Pro range is the M1 chip. Just like its new Mac lineup, Apple is now using its most powerful chipset on the iPad Pro. The in-house chipset comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple will be offering the new iPad with 8GB of RAM on 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options while the 1TB and 2TB storage options get 16GB of RAM. This makes it as powerful as MacBook Pro 13, but running on iPadOS 14.

The larger 12.9-inch model also introduces a new type of display. The ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ makes use of a mini-LED panel that uses tiny LEDs as the backlight source. According to Apple, the display has over 10,000 mini LEDs offering up to 1600-nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays on an iPad. The smaller 11-inch model gets a standard display capable of 600-nits of brightness.