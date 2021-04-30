Apple iPad Pro with M1 now available for pre-order from Apple.com, Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s latest and most powerful iPad ever, the new iPad Pro powered by the Apple M1 Silicon chip, is now up for pre-orders. You can head over to Apple’s official website, or alternatively, book one from Best Buy or Amazon. Announced at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20, the new iPad Pro series continues to come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes. These also come with a bunch of new upgrades, including support for Thunderbolt and USB4, a mini LED display, 5G connectivity, and up to 2TB of storage.
Pricing and Availability
Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro series begin today, April 30, with shipments expected to arrive in the second half of May 2021.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 comes at the same price as the previous-gen model, starting at $799 (₹71,900) for the Wi-Fi-only model and $999 (₹85,900) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The top variant with 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity costs $2,099 (₹1,84,900).
- The new iPad Pro 11 comes with Apple's M1 chipset along with support for 5G and up to 2TB of storage.
The larger 12.9-inch model is available at a starting price of $1,099 (₹99,900) for 128GB storage, Wi-Fi-only model, and $1,299 (₹1,13,900) for Wi-Fi + cellular model. The most expensive top-of-the-line model is priced at $2,399 (₹2,12,900).
- The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a new mini-LED equipped display called Liquid Retina XDR along with the mighty powerful M1 chipset and up to 2TB of storage, 5G and Thunderbolt support.
The Magic Keyboard, which is now also available in white, is priced at $299 (₹27,900) for the 11-inch iPad Pro $349 (₹31,900) for the 12.9-inch variant. The second-generation Apple Pencil will be available for $129 (₹10,900)
- The new Magic Keyboard is is pretty much same as the previous model offer the same fluid experience but you can now also get it in white.
Apple iPad Pro 2021: Specifications
Apple iPad Pro Specifications. Click to expand.
|Specification
|Apple iPad Pro 11-inch
|Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray
|Silver, Space Gray
|Size & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Apple M1 chip
|Apple M1 chip
|RAM & Storage
|Battery &
Charging
|Security
|FaceID
|FaceID
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera
|Port(s)
|USB 4/Thunderbolt port
|USB 4/Thunderbolt port
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Sensors
|Software
|iPadOS 14
|iPadOS 14
The biggest change on the new iPad Pro range is the M1 chip. Just like its new Mac lineup, Apple is now using its most powerful chipset on the iPad Pro. The in-house chipset comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple will be offering the new iPad with 8GB of RAM on 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options while the 1TB and 2TB storage options get 16GB of RAM. This makes it as powerful as MacBook Pro 13, but running on iPadOS 14.
The larger 12.9-inch model also introduces a new type of display. The ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ makes use of a mini-LED panel that uses tiny LEDs as the backlight source. According to Apple, the display has over 10,000 mini LEDs offering up to 1600-nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays on an iPad. The smaller 11-inch model gets a standard display capable of 600-nits of brightness.