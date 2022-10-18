Apple launches new iPad Pro models powered by the M2 chip

After many months of rumors and anticipations, the M2-powered iPad Pro models are here. The company has just announced through a newsroom press release — rather than a dedicated media event. Expectedly, these devices retain most of the specifications of their predecessors. The most notable change is arguably the introduction of the company’s latest Mac chip — M2. By utilizing it on these excellent iPads, users get to further take advantage of iPadOS 16 and its advanced multitasking features. So what’s new, and what has remained the same? Let’s unwrap!

iPads appeal to users for having large screens, so let’s start with the display department. This year, we expectedly got two different sizes to pick from — 11 inches and 12.9 inches. Just like the previous models, the larger iPad actually has a more advanced screen. So you can go for the 2388-by-1668p Liquid Retina display or 2732-by-2048p Liquid Retina XDR display. What’s the difference between the two? The latter has a higher XDR peak brightness that can reach 1,600 nits when viewing HDR content. Additionally, it has a 2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones. Interestingly, though, both new iPad Pro models support an all-new Apple Pencil hover feature. The displays can detect when the smart stylus approaches the screen and determine its angle and position.

In terms of design, this year’s iPads look identical to the previous-gen models. They feature the same clean chassis with flat edges. Thanks to the TrueDepth camera — which remains a Pro exclusive on the iPad — users get to utilize Face ID for authentication and security. You also get the exact same Silver and Space Gray finishes from 2021. So what’s exactly new in these fresh iPad Pro models? Not much.

The displays remain the exact same ones from before. The only difference is the new Apple Pencil hover feature. Otherwise, you’re getting the same resolution, brightness, and overall display specs. Similarly, you get the same storage options, rear camera system (with minor output support differences), TrueDepth camera, Thunderbolt 4 port, battery life, and more. So this upgrade mostly revolves around the processor boost — from M1 to M2.

This is a developing story…

