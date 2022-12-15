Apple's latest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro M2, is a premium tablet that's pretty much a replica of its predecessor, featuring the exact same technical specifications and exterior design. The only notable differences between the two are the insignificant chipset bump from M1 to M2 and the new Apple Pencil hover feature. Nonetheless, it's still a welcome addition to the versatile iPad line.

For those unfamiliar with it, this iPad comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants, and its screen is large and crisp. That's not to mention the Mac chip that powers it. As a result, many people depend on the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. Though, considering the constraints of iPadOS, many PC features are unavailable on this tablet. So, for example, can you depend on it as a secondary display? Here's everything you need to know about this particular matter.

The iPad Pro can officially act as a secondary display for your Mac

With macOS Catalina, Apple introduced a Continuity feature called Sidecar, which allows you to use your iPad as a secondary display for your Mac. Expectedly, considering it's from Apple, the feature requires no setting up or advanced technical expertise. You just place the two devices side by side and make sure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are enabled on both. The iPad will then appear as an option in the Screen Mirroring section of the Mac's Control Center.

Windows users can depend on third-party solutions

If you're a Windows user, then, as you might have guessed, there's no official solution to use the iPad Pro as a secondary display for your PC. Instead, you can depend on third-party software — such as Spacedesk and Splashtop. However, as you'd expect, the process isn't as straightforward or stable. For example, many depending on the former software have reported bugs and glitches. Meanwhile, the latter requires a wired connection between your iPad and PC at all times. They're valid options, just not as reliable as Sidecar — which Apple has baked on an OS level.

No direct way for iPhone users to use the iPad Pro as a secondary display

If you're an iPhone user hoping to AirPlay content from iOS to iPadOS, you'll be disappointed to learn that this is not an option. Instead, if you're running macOS Monterey or later on your Mac, then you can mirror the contents of your iPhone to your Mac through AirPlay.

Using the iPad Pro as a secondary display makes sense the most if you're a Mac user. Those trying to achieve the same result while depending on other platforms will likely find the process much more cumbersome. Whether the hassle is worth it depends on your priorities.

Apple iPad Pro M2

The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It's the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more.

