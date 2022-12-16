Here's everything you need to know about 5G connectivity, eSIM, and dual SIM support on the M2-powered Apple iPad Pro (2022).

In late 2022, Apple launched the unrivaled iPad Pro M2 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. For many people, this welcome addition to the growing iPad family acts as a laptop replacement. After all, it packs a Mac chip and supports resizeable app windows and external displays. This means that many users also depend on it when on the go and need fast data speeds. This begs the question — does the Apple iPad Pro M2 (2022) support 5G connectivity, eSIM, and dual SIM? Here's everything you need to know about this particular matter.

The Apple iPad Pro M2 supports 5G, eSIM, and dual SIM

Fortunately, the iPad Pro M2 is compatible with 5G, assuming your data plan and region support it. The supported bands include n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n70, n71, n77, n78, n79, n258, n260, and n261. Otherwise, the iPad Pro M2 will fall back on 4G/LTE. Obviously, though, you will need to have the Cellular model of this tablet to take advantage of 4G or 5G. Otherwise, you will only be able to depend on Wi-Fi for wireless data connectivity.

The cellular model of the iPad Pro M2 includes a Nano-SIM tray and an eSIM. It also supports dual SIM functionality. This means you get to pick the type of SIM you prefer and activate it accordingly. Though, it's worth mentioning that the Cellular model of the iPad Pro M2 does not support regular/carrier calls and SMS. The cellular functionalities are limited to 4G/5G data. To make calls or send SMS through your iPad Pro M2, your compatible iPhone would need to be nearby, as the iPad simply mirrors these tasks rather than executing them independently over the data plan.

Apple iPad Pro M2 Apple iPad Pro M2 The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It's the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. See at Best Buy (11 inches) See at Best Buy (12.9 inches)

Would you use an iPad Pro M2 as a laptop replacement? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.