Apple revealed the M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 in October 2022. Here's what you need to know about Stage Manager support on these premium tablets.

Apple revealed the M2-powered iPad Pro models through a Press Release in October 2022. These latest additions to the versatile iPad line come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. Expectedly, they look identical to the previous-gen models. Apart from the M1-to-M2 chipset bump, these iPads only introduce an Apple Pencil hover feature. This makes the 2022 upgrade one of the most incremental and boring refreshes we've seen in years.

If you're interested in these iPad Pro models, you must be wondering if they support the Stage Manager feature. For those unfamiliar with this matter, Apple introduced this feature as part of iPadOS 16. It allows users with compatible iPad models to resize and use multiple app windows. This addition brings the iPad a step closer to becoming a PC replacement by unlocking advanced multitasking capabilities. The iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2022) indeed support the Stage Manager feature. In fact, all iPad Pro models do, including older models. Apple only restricts it on some other iPad types/models, such as the entry-level ones.

Stage Manager becomes exceptionally more powerful when paired with an additional monitor. iPadOS 16.2 introduces proper external display support. This allows compatible iPads, such as the 2022 Pro models, to further utilize the might of the company's M chips. Through these features, a person can indeed use an iPad as a laptop alternative, even if temporarily.

The 2022 iPad Pro models are available in Space Gray and Silver finishes. They feature the TrueDepth front-facing camera, enabling features like Face ID for authentication. They also pack a Pro rear camera system that takes advantage of an included LiDAR Scanner for 3D-mapping purposes. Obviously, they support the Apple Pencil 2, allowing artists to produce precise digital illustrations and other forms of art.

Apple iPad Pro M2 Apple iPad Pro M2 The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It'd the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. View at Best Buy

Which iPad Pro model will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.