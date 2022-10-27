Apple revealed the M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 in late 2022. Here's what you need to know about USB Type-C support on these premium iPad models.

Apple launched the M2-equipped iPad Pro in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants through a Press Release in October 2022. These welcome additions to the expanding iPad line barely pack any new changes. Instead, they just upgrade the M1 chipset from the previous-gen model to M2 and introduce an Apple Pencil hover feature. So those using the 2021 iPad Pro will likely refrain from buying a 2022 model — as it's a mostly meaningless upgrade. You get the same chassis, color options. Apple Pencil 2 support, and charging port. So, speaking of the charging port, you must be wondering whether the iPad Pro (2022) has a USB Type-C or Lightning port. Here's what you need to know about this particular matter.

The M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 have a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support. As of 2022, all of the recently introduced iPad models have switched to the USB Type-C port. This means you can charge your iPad Pro (2022) or transfer data from/to it through any compatible USB Type-C cable. You no longer have to depend on Apple's proprietary Lightning solution.

The 2022 iPad Pro models support external displays properly. This means you get to utilize the USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer, external monitors, compatible accessories, and more. In terms of features, you pretty much get the same set available on the previous-gen models. These include the TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID, a Pro rear camera system with a LiDAR Scanner for 3D-mapping, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Expectedly, you can pick between Space Gray and Silver finishes only. Apple typically releases its highest-end, Pro products in duller, less colorful finishes. Lower-end models get the more vibrant and diverse finishes almost exclusively.

