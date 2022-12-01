The new iPad Pro M2, like its predecessor, comes in two size variants — 11 inches and 12.9 inches. So those looking for an excellent iPad to get their tasks done get to pick the size that better fits their needs.

For those unfamiliar with the 2022 iPad Pro, it pretty much replicates 2021's model. Users get to utilize the M2 chip instead of Apple's M1, in addition to a new Apple Pencil hover feature, but those are really the only differences. If you plan to invest in an iPad Pro M2, you must be wondering if it supports wireless and reverse wireless charging. After all, these technologies tend to be included in many of the products we buy today, and they are almost always welcome additions.

The iPad Pro M2 misses out on wireless and reverse wireless charging

Unfortunately, as of 2022, Apple hasn't released any iPad models with wireless charging support, although recent ones have adopted the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. This is the same for reverse wireless charging. So even if you buy an iPhone 14 Pro, you won't be able to use it as a reverse wireless charging pad for another device, although it does support wireless charging.

There have been rumors about Apple potentially releasing an iPad model with wireless charging capabilities. However, when (and if) this product will ever see the light of day is unknown. Additionally, even if a wireless charging-enabled iPad launches, there's no word on whether reverse wireless charging will be supported.