Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 Mini

The writing has been on the wall for some time now. Apple’s attempt to revive the small phone market with the iPhone 12 Mini has not been met with overwhelming consumer demand. Following multiple reports about the iPhone 12 Mini’s poor sales performance, the Cupertino giant has reportedly stopped manufacturing new units of the device.

A new report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has revealed that the smaller iPhone 12 is no longer in production anymore. The device reached End-of-Life in the second quarter following disappointing sales performance, the report says.

Apple is expected to focus on driving sales of the three non-mini models in the iPhone 12s series in view of the fact that the iPhone 12 Mini (which reached End-of-Life ahead of time in 2Q21) suffered disappointing sales performances compared to other models in the iPhone 12 family.

As the report points out, the smaller phone didn’t fare well as its bigger siblings, such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, leaving Apple no choice but to discontinue its production. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, though. Earlier reports suggested that the Mini only accounted for 5% of total iPhone 12 series sales and that Apple might stop producing new units by the second quarter of 2021 if things didn’t improve much.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Hands-on: It’s so tiny

Apple launched the 12 Mini alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It targeted users who preferred a small form factor but didn’t want to compromise on performance or camera quality. It’s also cheaper, starting at $699 compared to the standard iPhone 12, which retails for $799. Apple even released a new Purple color variant for the phone in April.

Apple still has the phone listed on its website, so it should continue to be on sale till the inventory lasts.

Although the iPhone 12 Mini didn’t perform as well as Apple hoped, rumors have it the Cupertino giant still plans to press forward with four iPhone models, including a Mini model for the iPhone 13 release.