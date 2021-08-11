Apple’s iPhone 13 may come with new camera features, including portrait mode video

The iPhone 13 series is reportedly coming this fall. Leaks and rumors over the past few months have revealed plenty about various improvements and upgrades that Apple’s next smartphone lineup will bring along. The camera performance has always remained one of the strongholds of iPhones, and it looks like the new iPhone 13 series will have even more impressive camera tricks up its sleeve, as per a new report.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13 lineup will get at least three new camera and video-recording features. The first, we’re told, is a video version of the Portrait mode. The second is a new video format called ProRes, which will allow users to shoot higher-quality videos. Finally, the iPhone 13 series will come with a new filters-like system, allowing users to easily enhance the looks and colors of images.

The report also notes that Apple is betting big on the new camera features and seeing them as one of the biggest selling points for the iPhone 13 lineup.

Gurman further says that apart from the camera improvements, the new iPhone lineup will see modest upgrades in other areas. The screen size will be the same as the last year’s models — 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch for the mini and regular models and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for the Pro models — and so will be the designs.

The iPhone 13 lineup will reportedly feature an improved A15 chipset, a smaller notch, and a faster refresh rate. Just like last year, there will be four models, including a mini model. A report back in June revealed that the iPhone 13 might come with an upgraded wide-angle camera with autofocus support.

Although the iPhone 12 launch was pushed to October due to COVID 19, Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has it Apple will return to the usual fall release with the iPhone 13 series, meaning we should expect a launch around September.