What Colors does the iPhone 13 series come in?

Apple has unveiled its latest series of iPhone devices, the iPhone 13 series, which includes the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While these are iterative upgrades from last year’s version, there are several improvements like the new ProMotion display on the Pro series, larger camera sensors, smaller display notch, and more. If that convinces you to pick one up, make sure you check out the best iPhone 13 and 13 Mini deals, or the best iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max deals depending on which one you’re planning to get.

You might also be interested to know all of the various color options the four phones are available in, before making a purchase decision. That’s exactly why we’ve compiled all of the different colors into a single post to help you decide which one suits you the best.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini come with glossy backs and a matte frame, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a matte back with a glossy frame. Here are all the colors for you to take a look at.

Apple iPhone 13: Colors

The iPhone 13 is available in five different color options. Three of the colors are the same as last year with some minute differences, while two of them are new.

iPhone 13 Midnight This is the classic black color we've all seen before -- just with a fancy name this time. Black is one of the most common colors for probably every phone out there, so if you want something not too flashy and doesn't stand out, you might want to go for this color. It's stealthy and the black frame certainly looks good, but the back will show your fingerprints easily.

iPhone 13 Blue Apple introduced the blue color last year with the iPhone 12 and the fact they've retained it this year means it was well-received. The shade of blue has slightly changed this time though -- it's a lighter shade than what it was previously. We seem to like this better than last year as it's slightly more subtle and sober. It's also got a slight cyan tint to it.

iPhone 13 Red This is one of the most popular colors in the iPhone lineup mainly because it looks good and Apple also donates a percentage of earnings from all Red purchases to charity. Last year, they diluted the red to look slightly pinkish or even a little like peach. This time, however, the red is darker and looks more like true red which a lot of people will appreciate.

Pink This is the first new color that has been introduced this year with the iPhone 13 series. The pink variant replaces the green color scheme from last year and is a very subtle shade of pink, more commonly referred to as baby pink. The frame on this variant is reminiscent of Apple's Rose Gold color. This is a pretty color that will appeal to a lot of people.

Starlight This is the second new color this year and just like how the Black variant was renamed to Midnight, the White variant has now been renamed to Starlight, with some small changes. The back isn't pure white now and is more like an off-white color with a creamish look. The edges of the phone lean more towards the silver color, similar to what it was on the white iPhone.

iPhone 13 Mini: Colors

The iPhone 13 Mini is essentially just a smaller version of the iPhone 13 which means it’s available in the exact same colors as the iPhone 13. The only difference would be the size of the chassis.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Colors

Unlike the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro has a matte finish back with glossy edges made of stainless steel. What this means is you don’t get the fun colors that you do with the standard variant. Instead, what you get are shades that are slightly more subtle and classy, giving the phone a more premium look.

iPhone 13 Pro Graphite The Graphite color has been around for several years now but has been referred to by different names, the most common one being Space Gray. It's essentially a shade of black that looks slightly grayish thanks to the matte texture on the back. The stainless steel sides are also dark gray on this variant. If you want something that looks low-key, this is the color for you.

iPhone 13 Pro Gold If you're all about the bling, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Gold color! The stainless steel sides are glossy and reflective, just like gold, but the back is quite subtle. It isn't gaudy just like we've seen on previous iPhone devices. It has a rich and premium look. If you like to flaunt your phone, there's no better way to do it than with a Gold iPhone!

iPhone 13 Pro Silver Personally, we feel like this is the most underrated color on the Pro version of the iPhone that nobody really speaks about. You generally see people talking about the Gold variant, but the Silver with a white back looks extremely classy and premium. The back almost seems like marble and the stainless steel sides are as shiny as ever. Surely one of the most elegant looking colors.

Sierra Blue Every year, Apple launches a new color for the Pro variants of the iPhone. This tradition was started off by the iPhone 11 Pro which had a Midnight Green variant followed by the 12 Pro last year which had Pacific Blue. This time, Apple has gone with Sierra Blue for the iPhone 13 Pro series. This shade of blue is slightly lighter, similar to sky blue and gives the phone a premium look. If you want to stand out from the usual set of colors, this is the one to pick!

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Colors

Just like how the iPhone 13 Mini is a smaller version of the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a larger version of the iPhone 13 Pro. What this means is the Pro Max model also gets the same colors as the Pro.

Which iPhone 13 Color should you get?

If you’re planning to get the standard iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini, the new Starlight color looks quite classy and is an option you should consider. If you like a more playful color and want something that looks funkier, the Red iPhone is the way to go. If you like typical black phones that look stealthy, you should opt for the Midnight variant of the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini.

If the Pro or Pro Max is what you’re getting, you should surely consider the new Sierra Blue color mainly because it stands out and looks unique. It’s almost like a way of saying “hey look, I have a new iPhone!” If you want something to flaunt, the Gold color is the way to go, thanks to its shiny sides. The Silver variant looks classy and is the most elegant of the lot.

All the colors Apple is offering with the iPhone 13 series look good, and it all comes down to personal preference as to which one you like the best. Regardless of which color you pick though, it’s always wise to use a case with your phone to protect it and even improve the way it looks. We have compiled a list of the best iPhone 13 cases, best iPhone 13 Mini cases, best iPhone 13 Pro cases, and the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Make sure to check them out to protect your brand new iPhone.