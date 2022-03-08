Go green with envy with the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors

At its “Peek Performance” Spring event today, Apple unveiled a bold new colorway for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 is getting a new Green color with color-matched edges. This will be the sixth color option for the iPhone 13, which is currently available in five different colors: Black, Blue, Pink, White, and Red. The larger iPhone 13 Pro also gets a new “Alpine Green” color option, joining the existing five colorways: Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in a green colorway will be available for pre-order starting March 11 and start shipping on March 18.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro were launched in September last year alongside the Mini and Pro Max models. The standard iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Apple’s in-house A15 Bionic chipset, 4GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, two 12MP cameras, and a 3,095mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The iPhone 13 Pro steps things up with a better display and more capable cameras. It packs a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The rest of the specifications, including the chipset, battery capacity, and so on, are identical to the standard iPhone 13.

In addition to new colors for the iPhone 13, Apple announced several new exciting products today, including the iPad 5 (2022) with the new M1 chip and 5G support, an all-new computer called Mac Studio, and the new M1 Ultra chipset with a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU and up to 128GB unified memory support.

Stay tuned to XDA Portal for more coverage from Apple’s “Peek” Performance event.

What do you think about the new green colorway for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.