Does the Apple iPhone 14 series support 5G networks?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event. This time around, regular models barely got any attention from the company. They’re in many ways useless iterations of the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro models received some of the biggest, most notable upgrades we’ve seen on an Apple phone in many years. These include the retirement of the classic notch in favor of a… smarter notch — the Dynamic Island. Additionally, an Always-On Display (AOD) feature makes a unique entrance. That’s not to mention the 48MP resolution bump for the Wide camera sensor and the all-new A16 Bionic chip. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14, you must be wondering — does it support 5G? While 5G is arguably a gimmick that probably most users don’t need, it still is of interest to many customers. Here’s what you should know about 5G support on the iPhone 14.

Complete Band support information for the iPhone 14 series

The iPhone 14 lineup is indeed compatible with 5G networks — assuming your carrier and data plan support it. The supported 5G bands depend on the region you’re purchasing the device from. Apple presents the complete band support information in a rather voluminous format, so we’ve simplified this information for you.

Common bands across all models and regions: 5G: n1 (2100 MHz), n2 (1900 MHz), n3 (1800 MHz), n5 (850 MHz), n7 (2600 MHz), n8 (900 MHz), n12 (700 MHz), n20 (800 DD), n25 (1900 MHz), n26 (800 MHz), n28 (700 APT), n30 (2300 MHz), n38 (TD 2600), n40 (TD 2300), n41 (TD 2500), n48 (TD 3600), n66 (AWS-3), n70 (AWS-4), n77 (TD 3700), n78 (TD 3500), and n79 (TD 4700). 4G: 1 (2100 MHz), 2 (1900 MHz), 3 (1800 MHz), 4 (AWS), 5 (850 MHz), 7 (2600 MHz), 8 (900 MHz), 12 (700 MHz), 13 (700c MHz), 17 (700b MHz), 18 (800 MHz), 19 (800 MHz), 20 (800 DD), 25 (1900 MHz), 26 (800 MHz), 28 (700 APT), 30 (2300 MHz), 32 (1500 L-band), 34 (TD 2000), 38 (TD 2600), 39 (TD 1900), 40 (TD 2300), 41 (TD 2500), 42 (TD 3500), 46 (TD Unlicensed), 48 (TD 3600), and 66 (AWS-3). Note: These are the only bands available for China, Hong Kong, Macao, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. There are no additional 4G or 5G bands available to these regions.



The above set of 4G and 5G bands are common to all regions. The below set of 4G and 5G bands are what you get over and above the common bands, depending on your region.

U.S. and Puerto Rico (Model A2650/A2651/A2649/A2632): Common Bands and these additional bands: 5G: n14 (700 PS), n29 (700d MHz), n53 (TD 2500), n71 (600 MHz), n258 (26 GHz), n260 (39 GHz), and n261 (28 GHz). 4G: 14 (700 PS), 29 (700d MHz), 53 (TD 2500), and 71 (600 MHz).

(Model A2650/A2651/A2649/A2632): Common Bands and these additional bands: Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia (Model A2889/A2893/A2881/A2885): Common Bands and these additional bands: 5G: n14 (700 PS), n29 (700d MHz), n53 (TD 2500), and n71 (600 MHz). 4G: 11 (1500 MHz), 14 (700 PS), 21 (1500 MHz), 29 (700d MHz), 53 (TD 2500), and 71 (600 MHz).

(Model A2889/A2893/A2881/A2885): Common Bands and these additional bands: Rest of the world (A2890/A2894/A2882/A2886) including Australia, most of Europe, India, and the UK : Common Bands and these additional bands: 5G: n53 (TD 2500). 4G: 53 (TD 2500).

(A2890/A2894/A2882/A2886) : Common Bands and these additional bands:

If your country hasn’t rolled out 5G support just yet (or you simply don’t care about it), then fear not. The iPhone 14 series supports 4G (LTE), too — not just 5G. So you can always fall back on that or choose to only use that in Cellular settings. Ultimately, 4G is already fast as-is for on-the-go streaming. The significant battery drain of 5G is for many people not worth it. What’s the point of having incredibly fast speeds if many users don’t actually take advantage of them?

