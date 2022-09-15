Apple updates iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with iOS 16.0.1

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has released an update for the phones that will bring some improvements and fixes. The update is being released prior to retail shipments arriving in consumers’ hands, as the current software on retail devices predates the official build.

So, what kind of changes or improvements does iOS 16.0.1 offer? According to the release notes, the OS update will offer bug fixes that could potentially affect the activation and migration process for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Furthermore, the update will also fix an issue with soft images from the camera app when zooming in while using the iPhone 14 Pro Max in landscape orientation. The final fix involved has to do with sign-on issues in enterprise apps. Apparently, without the update, some apps might fail to authenticate. So, when you get your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, it will be important to install this latest update to avoid potential issues.

Additionally, this week, we saw Apple release the iOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers. The new beta update brings support for Live Activities, faster Home Screen wallpaper edits, Clean Energy Charging, and more. While these new features might be exciting, some people have experienced issues with the update, which apparently breaks the OS’s software update mechanism. Of course, it is probably best to refrain from the update for the time being.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now available for pre-order, with a release date set for September 16. The iPhone 14 doesn’t offer many differences from last year’s model, as it will rely on the same SoC from the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will feature a brand new A16 Bionic processor, along with a new camera and a new display that will feature Apple’s Dynamic Island. This year, Apple also debuted the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and new AirPods Pro.

Source: 9to5Mac