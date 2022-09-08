What colors do the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in?

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is now official and it comes bearing a lot of new models this year. The company has once again launched four new iPhones, except the smaller mini version has now been replaced by a plus-sized variant. That said, the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus still come in a rainbow of colors — some old and some new. It’s nice to have a variety of colors but it can be overwhelming at times to pick the right one, especially considering the fact that these phones will be with you for at least a few years. If you’re not sure which color is best for you, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s take a quick look at the iPhone 14 colors to find out which one you should pick.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes with glossy back panels and a matte frame, just like last year’s iPhone 13 mini and the regular iPhone 13 models. Both the devices will be available to purchase in five color options. Four of those colors are the same as last year with some subtle changes. Here, take a look:

Apple iPhone 14: Colors

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Colors

The iPhone 14 Plus is also available in the same set of colors as the regular iPhone 14. This Plus variant, as the name suggests, is just bigger overall with a 6.7-inch display on the front.

Closing Thoughts

Well, those are the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus colors you can pick up this year. A lot of these, as you can see, are returning colors from last year. If you really want to pick up a new color then you’ll have to go with Purple. It’s the same shade of purple we saw on the iPhone 11, so you know what to expect. But if you are looking to pick up a safe option then we think you can’t go wrong with either Midnight or the Starlight colorways. They may not be the most exciting colors out there but they look great overall.

As much as you like showing off the colors of your new iPhones, we think it’s always best to protect them with one of the best cases on the market. A lot of the newer iPhone 14 cases are quite expensive, so you might want to check out our best iPhone 14 deals collection to see if you can save some money on your purchase.