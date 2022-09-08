What colors do the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in?
Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is now official and it comes bearing a lot of new models this year. The company has once again launched four new iPhones, except the smaller mini version has now been replaced by a plus-sized variant. That said, the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus still come in a rainbow of colors — some old and some new. It’s nice to have a variety of colors but it can be overwhelming at times to pick the right one, especially considering the fact that these phones will be with you for at least a few years. If you’re not sure which color is best for you, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s take a quick look at the iPhone 14 colors to find out which one you should pick.
The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes with glossy back panels and a matte frame, just like last year’s iPhone 13 mini and the regular iPhone 13 models. Both the devices will be available to purchase in five color options. Four of those colors are the same as last year with some subtle changes. Here, take a look:
Apple iPhone 14: Colors
-
This classic black color is the same as last year. If you don't want to stand out with one of the flashier colors then this is the one to pick. Just make sure you clean it as often as you can because it'll show fingerprints very easily.
-
The Starlight color makes a comeback this year again with the iPhone 14 series. Just like on the last year's iPhone 13, the iPhone 14's Starlight color also looks like an off-white shade with a cream-ish look. The matte frame on this one looks exactly like silver, though.
-
Purple is the new color that's available for all iPhones this year. It's the same shade of purple we saw on the iPhone 11, so you'll feel right at home if you're switching from that. The purple variant of the 'Pro' models looks slightly different due to the matte finish at the back.
-
Product Red continues to remain one of the most popular colors in the iPhone lineup, so it's hardly a surprise to see the new iPhones launching in this colorway. This one's perfect for those who don't mind rocking a bold color. Apple also donates a percentage of earnings from all Product Red purchases to charity, which is great.
-
Apple's blue-colored iPhone is making a comeback for another year. This colorway has changed over time but it still looks very clean and stands as a solid choice for those who want something different. This year's blue color has a lighter shade compared to what we got last year.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Colors
The iPhone 14 Plus is also available in the same set of colors as the regular iPhone 14. This Plus variant, as the name suggests, is just bigger overall with a 6.7-inch display on the front.
-
The classic Midnight color is also available for the bigger iPhone 14 Plus. It looks identical to the smaller one, so make sure you clean it as often as you can to get rid of the smudges and fingerprints.
-
The Starlight is also one of the best colors for the iPhone 14 Plus. It has the same cream-ish/off-white shade that makes it look different from the Silver iPhone 14 Pro model.
-
Both the iPhone 14 Plus and this shade of purple are new to the iPhone series this year. Why not pair the two and let people know that you have one of the best new iPhones out there?
-
This is the first time a truly big-sized iPhone is available in Product Red colorway. So if you've always wanted to buy one of the bigger iPhone models in this color, then now is the time to do it.
-
If you want to stand out with a unique iPhone colorway but don't want to pick up the Product Red or the new Purple variants, then Blue is the way to go. It's a lighter shade of blue than what we saw on the iPhone 12.
Closing Thoughts
Well, those are the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus colors you can pick up this year. A lot of these, as you can see, are returning colors from last year. If you really want to pick up a new color then you’ll have to go with Purple. It’s the same shade of purple we saw on the iPhone 11, so you know what to expect. But if you are looking to pick up a safe option then we think you can’t go wrong with either Midnight or the Starlight colorways. They may not be the most exciting colors out there but they look great overall.
As much as you like showing off the colors of your new iPhones, we think it’s always best to protect them with one of the best cases on the market. A lot of the newer iPhone 14 cases are quite expensive, so you might want to check out our best iPhone 14 deals collection to see if you can save some money on your purchase.