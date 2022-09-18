Does the Apple iPhone 14 series offer dual SIM and eSIM support?

While the Pro variants in the new iPhone 14 series bring significant upgrades over last year’s models, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus only offer minor improvements. Despite the minor changes, the non-Pro variants aren’t bad by any means. However, the SIM-related changes that Apple introduced on the non-Pro variants have received negative press since the announcement and have left some users confused about the SIM support on the iPhone 14 lineup.

If you’re considering buying one of the new iPhone 14 models and are unsure about the dual SIM and eSIM support on offer, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about SIM support on the iPhone 14 series.

SIM support situation in the US for the iPhone 14 series

The U.S. variants of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhones to ship without a physical SIM card slot. The devices rely solely on eSIMs for cellular connectivity. All models offer dual eSIM support, which means you can use two separate cellular connections simultaneously. You should also take a look at the complete 4G and 5G band support information to know more, but rest assured that phones purchased in the US will work well in the US, as long as your carrier supports eSIMs at least.

Other regions

The same is not true for the iPhone 14 series devices sold in other regions, though. Models sold outside the U.S. still feature a physical SIM card slot. In addition, the devices offer dual eSIM support, allowing you to use a physical SIM and an eSIM. or two eSIMs simultaneously.

How to set up an eSIM on the iPhone 14 series

Apple’s support documentation lists two methods to set up an eSIM on the new iPhone 14 series models — eSIM Network Provider Activation and eSIM Quick Transfer.

If you’ve purchased a carrier-activated iPhone, you’ll either receive an eSIM at the time of purchase or when you switch over from another device on the same network. If it’s the former, all you need to do is turn on your iPhone and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your eSIM.

However, with the latter, you’ll have to contact your network provider after setting up your iPhone to transfer your number from your previous phone to your new iPhone. Once the network provider transfers your number, you’ll receive a notification stating, “Provider Mobile Data Plan Ready to Be Installed.” Tap on the notification and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your eSIM.

If you’re switching from an older iPhone, some network providers support Apple’s eSIM Quick Transfer feature. You can use it to transfer your physical or eSIM from your older iPhone to the new model.

To do so, select the “Transfer from another iPhone” option on the Set Up eSIM page during the initial setup process on your new iPhone. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the eSIM. If you wish to transfer more than one eSIM from your old iPhone to the iPhone 14, you can follow the steps provided in Apple’s support documentation.

Now that you know all about SIM support on the iPhone 14 lineup, which model will you buy? Let us know in the comments section below.