Does the Apple iPhone 14 series have a fingerprint scanner?

Apple’s latest flagship smartphone lineup is finally here, and it brings some noteworthy improvements over the iPhone 13 series from last year. The top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a new notch design, the A16 Bionic chip, improved cameras, and more. But the affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have the same design and SoC as last year’s models and come with a few minor improvements. Although the iPhone 14 series brings some notable changes, Apple still hasn’t added a fingerprint scanner to the lineup.

All four models in the new iPhone 14 series lack a fingerprint scanner and rely solely on Face ID for biometric authentication. The iPhone 8 Plus was the last flagship iPhone to feature a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and Apple dropped it in favor of Face ID starting with the iPhone X. However, Apple still offers an iPhone with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the form of the iPhone SE 3 (2022), and you can get that over one of the new iPhone 14 models if you prefer unlocking your device with your fingerprint instead of using Face ID.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The budget-friendly iPhone SE 3 (2022) still has the same form factor as the iPhone 8 series, and it features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor right underneath the display. Sadly, the cheaper model doesn’t offer the edge-to-edge display you get on the flagship iPhones, and it has large, unsightly bezels on the top and bottom of the display.

If you don’t mind its dated design, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) is the best iPhone you can get for under $500. It packs an A15 Bionic chip, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, so you can be sure you won’t face any performance issues. In addition, it runs the latest version of iOS, has a fast and responsive camera app, and, most importantly, has a fingerprint scanner.

Will you pick up one of the new iPhone 14 models despite the lack of a fingerprint scanner? Or will you go with the cheaper iPhone SE 3 (2022)? Let us know in the comments section below.