Does the Apple iPhone 14 series have dual-frequency GPS?

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max debut several exciting features that are not found on the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. For one, there’s a Dynamic Island which cleverly uses the new pill-shaped notch to display alerts and controls around it. There’s also a brand new 48MP primary camera that delivers exceptional low-light images. But among these headline-grabbing features, the Pro models also bring many under-the-hood improvements that didn’t get much attention during the keynote. One such improvement is support for dual-frequency GPS.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support dual-frequency GPS

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhones to offer dual-frequency GPS. Both phones can receive GPS signals from L1 and L5 bands and can lock onto both bands simultaneously, offering faster and more accurate navigational positioning. Previous iPhones could only track GPS signals from the legacy L1 band, which operates on a slower frequency and is prone to signal distortions caused by the atmosphere and other obstacles. The L5 band, on the other hand, operates on a faster frequency and can more easily travel through clouds, trees, buildings, and other obstacles.

But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not

Unfortunately, dual-frequency GPS is only available on the Pro models. On the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, you’re still limited to single frequency GPS (L1 band). Apple is a bit late to the party as many Android OEMs have offered phones with dual frequency global satellite navigation systems (GNSS) for some time now.

In addition to GPS, all iPhone 14 models support several other GNSS. These include GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and BeiDou. Besides, the Pro models, the new Apple Watch Ultra also supports dual-frequency GPS for a more accurate navigation experience.

The new iPhone 14 series is now on sale worldwide. If you’ve got yourself a shiny new smartphone, do check out some charger and accessory recommendations, and don’t forget to pick up an iPhone 14 case.