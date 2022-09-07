The new iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus feature new main and selfie cameras, dual eSIM support, and Emergency SOS via satellite

Although the last few iPhones haven’t been particularly exciting, we’ve eagerly awaited this year’s lineup. That’s because we’ve seen plenty of leaks and rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup over the last few months, highlighting significant upgrades on the latest models. The wait is now finally over as the Cupertino giant has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 series at today’s ‘Far Out’ event.

Like last year, the all-new iPhone 14 series includes four new devices. However, Apple has dropped the ‘Mini’ variant from this year’s lineup in favor of a new Plus variant. Unlike the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini, the new iPhone 14 Plus sits between the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. It’s essentially the same as the vanilla model but with a larger 6.7-inch display. Sadly, both variants bring incremental upgrades, and Apple has limited most of the significant changes to the Pro variants.

Given that the non-Pro variants don’t look all that different from last year’s models, you might be wondering what changes they bring to the table. If that’s the case, read on to learn what’s new in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus hardware upgrades and new features

Although the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature the same A15 Bionic chip as last year’s models, the new phones come with a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor, 1.9micron pixels, f/1.5 aperture, and Sensor-Shift OIS. Apple claims that the new camera offers 49% better low light performance. The ultra-wide camera remains unchanged, but the phones get a new true depth camera over on the front with a faster f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, and 38% better low light performance.

Apple has further improved low light performance on the software front with the new Photonic Engine, and the iPhone 14 series offers 2x better low light performance with the ultra-wide and selfie cameras and 2.5x better with the main camera. For video, the new iPhones get a new Action mode with advanced stabilization.

In addition, the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get support for multiple eSIMs. Thanks to this, users will now be able to store two eSIMs on the same device. While this feature was available on the iPhone 13 series as well, Apple has gone ahead and removed the SIM tray on all U.S. models to promote eSIM adoption. The new models also get crash detection support, which uses a new high dynamic range gyroscope and dual-core accelerometer to accurately detect crashes.

Furthermore, Apple has introduced a new safety feature on the new models called Emergency SOS via Satellite. The feature utilizes custom components in the iPhone antenna and specialized software to connect to communication satellites. The feature utilizes a new app that shows you where to point the phone to connect to a satellite and send an emergency message.

It uses a custom short text compression algorithm that compresses the message by a factor of 3 to quickly send it over the communication satellite. Interestingly, Apple doesn’t want you to utilize this feature only for emergencies. For that reason, the company has included a new feature in the Find My app that will let you share your location with your loved ones via satellite. Emergency SOS will be available for free for two years in the U.S. and Canada starting this November.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

Now that you know all about what’s new on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, here’s a quick overview of their hardware specifications.

Specification iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus Build Ceramic shield front

Glass back

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Ceramic shield front

Glass back

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

172g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm

203g Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2532 x 1170p resolution, 460PPI

HDR

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

800nits max brightness, 1200nits peak brightness

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2778 x 1284p resolution, 458PPI

HDR

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

800nits max brightness, 1200nits peak brightness

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating SoC Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU 2 performance cores 4 efficiency cores 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU 2 performance cores 4 efficiency cores 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery & Charging Battery rated for up to 20 hours of video playback up to 16 hours of video streaming Up to 80 hours of audio playback

Fast-charge capable Up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Wireless charging up to 15W Battery rated for up to 26 hours of video playback up to 20 hours of video streaming up to 100 hours of audio playback

Fast-charge capable Up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Wireless charging up to 15W Security Face ID Face ID Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV

Sapphire crystal lens cover

True Tone flash Primary: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV

Sapphire crystal lens cover

True Tone flash Front Camera(s) 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels Port(s) Lightning connector Lightning connector Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave) with 4×4 MIMO

4G LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness

NFC

Dual eSIM support (U.S. models are not compatible with physical SIM cards) 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave) with 4×4 MIMO

4G LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness

NFC

Dual eSIM support (U.S. models are not compatible with physical SIM cards) Software iOS 16 iOS 16 Sensors Barometer

High dynamic range gyro

High-g accelerometer

Proximity sensor

Dual ambient light sensor Barometer

High dynamic range gyro

High-g accelerometer

Proximity sensor

Dual ambient light sensor

Pricing & Availability

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five colors — Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red. The iPhone 14 will be available at a starting price of $799, while the Plus variant will start at $899. Both models will be available for pre-order starting September 9, but the iPhone 14 will go on sale on September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale on October 7. Check out the section below for the complete pricing details.

iPhone 14 128GB: $799 256GB: $899 512GB: $1,099

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: $899 256GB: $999 512GB: $1,199



What do you think of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus? Will you upgrade to the new models, or will you hold onto your older iPhone for another year? Let us know in the comments section below.