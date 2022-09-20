Does the Apple iPhone 14 series have a microSD card slot?

While the new iPhone 14 starts at $799, it only offers 128GB of storage. Apple charges $100 extra for the 256GB model and $300 more for the top-end 512GB variant. It’s the same with all the other models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with Apple charging hundreds of dollars extra for higher storage variants. Since you can easily get a 512GB microSD card for around $50, some of you may be wondering if it’s feasible to get the base variant and upgrade the storage using a microSD card. Sadly, it’s not.

Apple has never offered a dedicated memory card slot on its iPhones, and the company has not changed its stance with the new iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max do not feature a microSD card slot, so it’s not feasible to go for the base model if you know you need the extra storage space. However, if you’re fine with lugging a dongle around everywhere you go, we have a solution that’ll save you some money.

If you’re not too keen on giving Apple a few hundred dollars extra for the higher storage variants, you can purchase a Lightning to microSD card reader for less than $20 and a 512GB microSD card for around $50. Alternatively, you can buy a Lightning to USB adapter for about $10 and use any SSD or thumb drive you have lying around your house to increase your iPhone’s storage. The only downside to this method is that you’ll have to carry the card reader/adapter around everywhere you go. While this solution is not as convenient as buying the higher storage variants, it will certainly save you a few hundred dollars. The other alternative you have is opting for iCloud+ and taking advantage of the larger cloud storage it offers.

Now that you know all your options, will you buy one of the higher-spec variants of the iPhone 14 series for the extra storage, or will you pick up the base model with a card reader? Let us know in the comments section below.