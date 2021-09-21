Apple may finally ditch the display notch with the iPhone 14 Pro

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple finally took the wraps off its new iPhone 13 lineup at its California Streaming launch event last week. While Apple’s latest smartphones offer notable improvements in the camera, performance, and battery life departments, it’s safe to say the new phones aren’t setting the bar too high when it comes to the design. However, it looks like Apple is saving the long-due design refresh for its next-gen iPhone models.

Reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed (via 9to5Mac) some new details about the iPhone 14 lineup. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 lineup will feature a brand-new hole-punch design and a 48MP wide camera.

Kuo emphasized in his report that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the hole-punch design. That means the regular models might stick to the same notch design, though Kuo didn’t mention anything on that front. This matches Kuo’s previous report and leaked renders released by Jon Prosser on the eve of the iPhone 13 launch.

The iPhone 14 is rumored to come in two different sizes — 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch — and four models. The four models could consist of the regular iPhone 14, a new iPhone 14 Max model, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple will also reportedly ditch the 12MP camera sensor in favor of a new 48MP wide sensor. However, this change will be limited to the high-end models — presumably the Pro and Pro Max models.

Kuo predicts the iPhone 14 will launch in the second half of 2022. He also mentions that Apple will launch a new iPhone SE model with 5G support in the first half of 2022.

Kuo also previously said that the iPhone could come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. In his latest investor note, however, he backtracks on that statement. Now he says Apple has delayed the in-display Touch ID to the second half of 2023 due to “lower than expected development progress.”

Featured image: iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked render by Jon Prosser