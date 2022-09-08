What colors do the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come in?
In addition to the regular iPhone 14 and a bigger Plus variant, Apple has also introduced the Pro models dubbed the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We already know everything about the new iPhones so it’s now time to shift the focus toward the color options. In this article, we’ll take a look at all the iPhone 14 Pro colors to figure out which one looks the best out of the bunch.
The new iPhone 14 Pro models come in Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver, and Gold finishes this year. The Space Black variant looks largely similar to the Graphite finish on the last year’s model, so essentially Deep Purple is the only new colorway this year. All the Pro models have a matte finish at the back along with a glossy frame surrounding the main unit. Here’s what the new colors look like:
Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Colors
The regular iPhone 14 Pro models sport a 6.1-inch display on the front. It’s perfect for those who can’t handle a massive ‘Max’ sized variant.
-
The Space Black color, as you can see, looks more or less the same as the Graphite color from last year's iPhone 13 Pro models. It looks a bit darker than the Graphite color in real life but it still looks just as elegant as the older colorway.
-
The Silver iPhone 14 Pro looks just as clean as the Graphite color. It's been one of the most popular iPhone colors for many years now, and rightfully so. One of the best things about this color is that it won't show smudges and fingerprints easily.
-
Gold is perhaps the most elegant color you can pick for the iPhone 14 Pro. This year's Gold finish, as you can see, is similar to the one found on last year's model, so you know what to expect.
-
New to the Pro models this year is the Deep Purple colorway. This shade of purple looks darker than the one you get on the regular iPhone 14 units. This is the color to get if you've been looking to buy something new.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Colors
The iPhone 14 Pro Max variants are bigger than the regular Pro models. You get a 6.7-inch display on these phones along with a bigger battery inside. They are, however, available to purchase in the same colors. Here, take a look:
-
Pick up the shiny new Deep Purple colorway if you want people to know you've got one of the new iPhones. It's a slightly darker shade of the Purple we got with the regular iPhone 14, so keep that in mind.
-
Silver is one of the safest colorways you can get for the new iPhones. This particular finish has been around for quite some time now, so you know what to expect when you take the phone out of the box.
-
Gold, as we mentioned earlier, is one of the most elegant colors for the new iPhones. It makes the phone look very sophisticated, so you're sure to turn some heads with this one.
-
The Space Black iPhone 14 Pro Max looks very similar to the Graphite finish from last year. It looks a bit darker than the Graphite color in real life, but they're mostly identical otherwise.
Closing Thoughts
Well, those are the colors you can pick for the new iPhone Pro models. We think Silver and the new Space Black are the safest colors to pick as they’ve been around for quite some time now. Gold is also an evergreen color that gives the phone a very sophisticated look. But if you want something new this year, then you’ll have to pick the Deep Purple finish. We’ve already seen a different shade of this particular color on other iPhones in the past but we think the new iPhone 14 Pro models also look slightly different due to the matte finish at the back.
The regular iPhone 14 models are available in different finishes. They’re also available in more fun colorways, so be sure to take a look at them as well before making a purchase decision. Regardless of how good the new finishes look, we always recommend buying one of the best cases to protect your smartphones. They can be a little expensive in the case of the new iPhones, so be sure to stop our best deals page to see if you can snag a deal on your purchase.