What colors do the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come in?

In addition to the regular iPhone 14 and a bigger Plus variant, Apple has also introduced the Pro models dubbed the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We already know everything about the new iPhones so it’s now time to shift the focus toward the color options. In this article, we’ll take a look at all the iPhone 14 Pro colors to figure out which one looks the best out of the bunch.

The new iPhone 14 Pro models come in Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver, and Gold finishes this year. The Space Black variant looks largely similar to the Graphite finish on the last year’s model, so essentially Deep Purple is the only new colorway this year. All the Pro models have a matte finish at the back along with a glossy frame surrounding the main unit. Here’s what the new colors look like:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Colors

The regular iPhone 14 Pro models sport a 6.1-inch display on the front. It’s perfect for those who can’t handle a massive ‘Max’ sized variant.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Colors

The iPhone 14 Pro Max variants are bigger than the regular Pro models. You get a 6.7-inch display on these phones along with a bigger battery inside. They are, however, available to purchase in the same colors. Here, take a look:

Closing Thoughts

Well, those are the colors you can pick for the new iPhone Pro models. We think Silver and the new Space Black are the safest colors to pick as they’ve been around for quite some time now. Gold is also an evergreen color that gives the phone a very sophisticated look. But if you want something new this year, then you’ll have to pick the Deep Purple finish. We’ve already seen a different shade of this particular color on other iPhones in the past but we think the new iPhone 14 Pro models also look slightly different due to the matte finish at the back.

The regular iPhone 14 models are available in different finishes. They’re also available in more fun colorways, so be sure to take a look at them as well before making a purchase decision. Regardless of how good the new finishes look, we always recommend buying one of the best cases to protect your smartphones. They can be a little expensive in the case of the new iPhones, so be sure to stop our best deals page to see if you can snag a deal on your purchase.