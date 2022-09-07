iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max announced with a smarter notch, Always-On Display, and more

After twelve months of rumors and leaks, the two highest-end Apple phones of the year are here. During its Far Out event, the company launched the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These two devices come packed with hardware upgrades — some of the biggest changes we’ve seen on an iPhone in many years. These include the retirement of the notch in favor of a smarter hole-and-pill cutout, in addition to upgraded camera systems, and more.

For starters, the iPhone 14 Pro utilizes the new pill cutout to display relevant software elements. So, for example, if you’re using Face ID, the authentication pop-up smoothly expands from the pill, then shrinks in a similar manner. This replaces many of the UI elements that used to occupy the middle of the screen.

Speaking of the screen, the iPhone 14 Pro introduces always-on display (AOD) support. This means you can leave your screen on at all times — without draining the battery significantly. Unlike what we see on mainstream Android phones, the AOD feature on these iPhones has an innovative touch to it. Instead of going for a pitch-black, plain background, the phone retains certain elements of the darkened wallpaper. This way, even when in AOD mode, the iPhone still looks familiar and unique to its user. Apart from that, users get to view information at a glance, such as the time, Lock Screen widgets, and more.

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro is available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options. Apart from the larger camera bump, the rear side remains unchanged for the most part. The more exciting modifications are on the front-facing side. Apple has finally dropped the notorious notch in favor of two cutouts — a hole and a pill. This redesign provides users with more screen space and looks more futuristic than the wide notch. Expectedly, Apple has stuck to the stainless steel build and glass back. Though, the color variations have been adjusted. This year we get Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple finishes in the Pro iPhone department.

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro models pack the all-new Apple A16 Bionic chip and a longer battery life. As you may have assumed, these phones support the Qi and MagSafe wireless charging standards. Additionally, you get to refill their juice through a Lightning cable. The good news is that this could be the last year Apple utilizes the proprietary and ancient Lightning port on an iPhone. Next year’s release could be the first to include the USB Type-C port instead.

The cameras get a lot of love this year — particularly on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has finally upgraded the Wide rear lens’ resolution from 12MP to a whopping 48MP. This contributes to the larger camera bump that keeps on growing with every annual iPhone release. The Wide lens now supports the Pixel Binning technology, combing four pixels into one. This leads to even better shots, especially when it comes to capturing light.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099 respectively. They will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 9. They will then start shipping to customers on September 16.

This is a developing story…

Do you plan on buying a Pro iPhone unit? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.