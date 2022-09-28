iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe review: Premium feel, perfect fit

One of the first things most people buy after acquiring a smartphone is a smartphone case — heck, there are people who buy the case before they get their hands on the phone. And while the iPhone 14 Pro series has absolutely no shortage of case options, it may be worth buying an official first-party Apple case to ensure it fits perfectly, especially in the first few weeks of a device’s release. Let’s take a look at Apple’s official Leather Case with MagSafe for its iPhone 14 series.

So, I am actually testing the case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but really, these cases are exactly the same for all iPhone 14 models (or even iPhone 13 models for that matter), so you can take almost everything I say in this review and apply it to the Apple official leather case of your choice. The size and dimensions will match the product you are buying for, but otherwise, the quality and the fit will remain consistent across Apple’s lineup.

Design, Color, and Fit

Apple’s Leather Case with MagSafe for its iPhone 14 series cost $59 regardless of which model you choose, and comes in five colors: Umber (brown), Forest Green (green), Midnight (black), Orange (bright orange), and the color of the case I’m testing specifically, Ink (deep blue).

The leather feels soft to the touch and wraps around the entire back and sides of the case (except for the buttons), which I like, because there are other types of leather cases that have leather only on the back, with the sides remaining plastic. I am not a fan of any plastic on my phones (I never use the included silicone cases that comes with most Chinese phones). Yes, I’m aware I’m spoiled.

The inside of the case is covered in this Alcantara (Italian fabric) material, and while Apple doesn’t specify this, the actual skeleton of the case is very likely plastic. It’s a one-piece case, meaning it just snaps onto the iPhone. The fit is snug and secure — it had better be, being an Apple first-party product.

There’s a raised lip around the camera cutout that protects the cameras and prevents the lenses from touching the surface when the phone is laying flat on a table face up. There are plastic caps covering the buttons that offer clicky tactile feedback.

This next bit may be divisive: I like that the bumper that wraps around the phone is relatively thin, so if I look at the iPhone straight on, it still mostly keeps the borderless all-screen look. Some of those more protective bumper cases add such thick lips around the device that it takes away from the illusion of a modern slim-bezeled phone.

Not everyone will agree with me on this, because the thicker the bumper, the more protection it gives to the phone. I haven’t dropped this iPhone 14 Pro Max, but I’ve dropped the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the same official Apple leather case and the phone didn’t have a scratch. I must mention that I’ve always been very careful with my phones. If you’re a frequent phone dropper, you may want to get a bulkier case that offers more protection.

The case weighs around 25g, which doesn’t add too much heft to the already heavy iPhone 14 Pro Max. Basically, if you are okay with the size and weight of the Pro Max iPhones, I don’t think adding this case will push it over the acceptance threshold for you.

One reason I like leather cases is that leather as a material has more character than other materials. Leather patinas over time, meaning as it’s used daily and exposed to the real world, leather develops subtle marks and color shifts that add an organic vibe to the case. I haven’t used this particular case and color for long enough to comment on the patina, but I’ve used Black colored official leather cases with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, and they have had only a subtle color shift over the years, while the wear and tear on them (that fans of leather appreciate) was a bit more noticeable.

Another thing to note: I have thought the Pro Max iPhones are uncomfortable to hold ever since Apple moved to the flat-side design starting with the iPhone 12 series (I didn’t have this issue with the iPhone 11 Pro Max), and this leather case really improves the comfort factor for me because the leather finish softens the sharp points of the phone.

Special features

As the name advertises, this case supports MagSafe, which is the name for Apple’s magnetic accessory ecosystem. There are magnets inside the case that allow the MagSafe charger (or other MagSafe accessories) to snap onto the back side with precision every time. The magnetic strength seems as strong as a naked iPhone.

Should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case With MagSafe?

If you want a premium-feeling leather case for your new iPhone and are okay with the $59 price, then sure, you should buy this. The case works as advertised, improving in-hand feel, and grip, and providing enough protection for many.

However, the iPhone case market is gigantic, and there is no shortage of other leather cases to choose from. A search on Amazon brings up dozens and dozens of results just for iPhone 14 Pro leather cases, and most are cheaper than Apple’s asking price. But going by product photos, many of these don’t look as premium, and many have that plasticky bumper sides I dislike.