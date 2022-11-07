If you're planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might experience longer wait times to receive the devices. That's because Foxconn's primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Apple confirmed the delay in a recent statement to the press, which goes as follows:

"COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker."

Although the company doesn't reveal what it's doing to "return to normal production levels," analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Foxconn could expand its iPhone production in India to meet the growing demand.

As a result, iPhone production in India will "grow by at least 150% YoY in 2023, and the medium/long-term goal is to ship 40-45% of iPhones from India (vs. the current 2-4%), meaning Foxconn's iPhone production capacity in India will increase rapidly in the next few years."

Since it will take Foxconn some time to ramp up iPhone production in India, you can expect significant delays in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments over the next few months.

At the time of writing, Apple's website showed a 4-5 week delivery estimate for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the U.S. In contrast, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had a one-day delivery option for the same ZIP code.

Source: Apple