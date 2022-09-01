Apple iPhone 14 Pro may relocate privacy indicators to the hole-and-pill cutout

Rumors have been swirling since the beginning of the year about Apple replacing its iconic notch with a hole-and-pill cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro. As we get closer to the announcement of the next iPhones, we are hearing more and more news about how Apple may utilize the new design. While filling in the cutout with black seemed like a strange idea initially, we are getting new details about how Apple may use the blacked-out area.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will use the newly created space between the hole-and-pill to relocate the green and orange indicators that are currently on the iOS status bar. If you’re unfamiliar with these indicators, they were added in iOS 14, giving users a visual representation of when the microphone or camera was in use. If the camera was in use, a green indicator dot appeared in the status bar. The same would apply to the microphone, with an orange indicator appearing in the status bar when in use.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The problem with the current design is that both indicators cannot appear simultaneously, even if the camera and microphone are being used. If you are using an app that utilizes both, it turns orange and quickly shifts to green. The source states that with the upcoming change, iOS will be able to show both indicators at once. Additionally, Apple plans to allow users to tap on these indicators to see a list of which apps are using or have used the camera or microphone.

Furthermore, Apple may also redesign the Camera app, moving the advanced features to the top of the display. Currently, they reside in a sub-menu near the bottom near the shutter button. The change will give users more screen real estate, dedicating more of the display to the camera’s live preview. The source indicates that these new changes are being tested and that Apple plans to implement them in a future version of iOS. But, since they are in testing, there is always a possibility that they could be removed. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as Apple will hold its “Far Out” event on September 7.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro may use the hole-and-pill cutout to relocate privacy indicators.

Source: 9to5Mac