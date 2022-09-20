Apple iPhone 14 Pro unboxing: What’s inside the box?

The all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are finally available for purchase globally. The latest models come with various upgrades, including the new Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, upgraded cameras, and more. If you’re thinking of picking up one of the new ‘Pro’ models and are wondering what accessories you’ll get with the phone, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to learn more about the iPhone 14 Pro unboxing experience and all the goodies you get with the device.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature significant upgrades over the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple hasn’t made any drastic changes to their retail packaging. The phones arrive in a rather slim box with an illustration of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display on the top, iPhone text on the left and right sides, and the Apple logo on the top and bottom.

Unboxing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is as seamless as ever, and you don’t need any tools to open the packaging. Simply pull the labeled tabs to open the seal, and you’re in. On the inside, you’ll find the iPhone lying face down with a peel over its display.

Underneath it, you’ll find a couple of accessories, including the familiar USB Type-C to Lightning Cable, some documentation, and an Apple sticker. In case you purchased your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max outside the U.S., you’ll also find a SIM ejector tool in the box.

What’s inside the box:

iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

USB Type-C to Lightning cable

Documentation

1x Apple sticker

SIM ejector tool (non-U.S. models only)

Sadly, Apple does not ship a power brick with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you don’t have a charging brick with a USB Type-C port lying around, you can check out our top picks for the best iPhone 14 Pro chargers for some great recommendations.

Unlike some Chinese Android OEMs, Apple doesn’t ship the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a case either. We recommend slapping on a case as soon as you pull your shiny new device out of the box to protect it from scratches and dents. If you haven’t picked up a case already, check out our roundup of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases to find one that fits your needs.