Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which $999 flagship phone should you buy?

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 series back in September 2022. This time around, most of the exciting upgrades landed in the Pro department. So if you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, you might want to consider the 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max variants. 2022’s offerings include an all-new Dynamic Island, Always-On Display support, the A16 Bionic chip, an upgraded 48MP main camera, and more. This is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus — the battle between two $999 smartphones. Which 2022 flagship should you buy, the one from Apple or that from Samsung? Let’s unpack!

Specifications: Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Processor A16 Bionic chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 (EU and UK) Body 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm

206g 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196g Display 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

2556 x 1179p at 460 ppi

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2340 x 1080p at 393 ppi

48-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode Cameras Pro camera system: Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.78 Ultra Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Telephoto: 12MP, ƒ/1.78

TrueDepth camera: 12MP, ƒ/1.9 Rear camera system: Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 Ultra Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4

Front-facing camera: 10MP, ƒ/2.2 Memory Storage: 128GB; 256GB; 512GB; 1TB

RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB; 256GB

RAM: 8GB Battery Up to 75 hours of audio playback 4,500mAh

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G

4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

SOS through satellite 5G

4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Resistance IP68 IP68 Security Face ID Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor OS iOS 16 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Colors Space Black

Silver

Gold

Deep Purple Cream

Sky Blue

Violet

Graphite

Green

Pink Gold

Phantom White

Phantom Black Material Glass back

Stainless steel frame Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus

Armor aluminum frame Price Starts at $999 Starts at $999

Design: The Galaxy S22 Plus doubles down on the color options

The first thing we notice when picking up our phones is their designs. A modern-looking phone stands out — and so does a dated one with a controversial design. The good news is that both the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus have futuristic builds that belong to this era. Despite them being similar, they do have some key differences that set them apart. Starting with the iPhone 14 Pro, you get a stainless steel build with a matte glass back. The phone is available in four different finishes to pick from. On the back, we see the noticeable camera bump which features three lenses, a LiDAR Scanner, and a flash LED. In the middle, we expectedly have the Apple logo, and that’s it.

Similarly, the Galaxy S22 Plus has an aluminum build with a glass back. The triple camera assortment forms a vertical line towards the phone’s edge — with the flash LED positioned to its right. At the bottom of the phone, the Samsung logo occupies what’s otherwise plain space. While the camera layout superiority is a subjective matter, we can objectively agree that the smaller bump on the Samsung phone is more appealing. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Plus offers eight colors — as opposed to just four. That’s not to mention that it’s slightly lighter and its frame won’t be as much of a fingerprint magnet. It’s true that stainless steel is a higher-end metal. However, many people might consider it a con, as it makes the frame heavier and more prone to scratches.

Flipping the phones over, we’re faced with a Dynamic Island and a hole punch respectively. Both the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus feature gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with a different kind of cutout. Which hole looks better and less distracting to you is a subjective matter. Some people prefer the smaller Samsung hole-punch, while other people prefer the software twist included with the Dynamic Island. Ultimately, this round is a win for Samsung — as it offers more color options, more practical build materials, and a smaller camera bump that isn’t as popping.

Display: Pick between a Dynamic Island and a static islet

In the display department, the first you will notice is the size difference. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Galaxy S22 Plus goes for 6.6 inches instead. More importantly, though, the iPhone has a higher resolution than the Galaxy phone. So if size matters to you more than clarify, buy from Samsung. Otherwise, buy from Apple. While both OLED displays support 120Hz refresh rates, the Galaxy S22 Plus has a gaming mode that boosts it to 240Hz. So if you tend to play a lot of mobile games, you may want to take this pro into consideration. The animation will likely look significantly smoother.

Both phones support the Always-On Display (AOD) feature, though not everyone is a fan of Apple’s execution — as it’s too bright and vivid. Speaking of the brightness, though, the iPhone has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits when outdoors. The Samsung phone maxes out at about half that. So if you tend to use your phone in direct sunlight, you will appreciate how easily you can view on-screen content on the iPhone.

Apart from that, both flagship smartphones have edge-to-edge displays with thin bezels. The iPhone 14 Pro goes for a Dynamic Island that houses the TrueDepth camera. Meanwhile, you get a regular front-facing camera on the Galaxy S22 Plus, through a hole punch. Notably, though, the Dynamic Island has software elements baked into it, and it adapts to the activities you’re executing. So it might not be as distracting as you’d assume just because it is larger in size. Thanks to the TrueDepth camera, you get to authenticate with Face ID. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus goes for an in-display fingerprint reader.

It’s hard to pick an objective winner in this round. That’s because each phone has some strengths and weaknesses. If you’re after a smaller screen, higher resolution and brightness, Dynamic Island, and more vibrant AOD, then the iPhone is for you. Otherwise, if you prefer the larger screen, smaller hole-punch, in-display fingerprint scanner, 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, and the simpler AOD, then aim at the Galaxy phone.

Performance: Apple’s A16 Bionic snaps the dragon

In the performance department, Apple has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Starting with the very basics, the iPhone 14 Pro offers up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus maxes out at 512GB. So if 512GB of built-in storage isn’t enough for you, the iPhone can offer up to double that amount. Speaking of memory, the Galaxy S22 Plus offers 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 14 Pro settles for just 6GB. Though, it’s worth highlighting that higher RAM doesn’t necessarily reflect a faster performance. iOS is a more efficient operating system than Android OS. That’s not to mention that the processor a device packs plays an important role in this department.

The iPhone 14 Pro packs the Apple A16 Bionic chip, while the Galaxy S22 Plus utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Looking at relevant performance tests and benchmarks, the iPhone scores higher in relevant single- and multi-core performance tests. Additionally, its GPU also performs better when compared to its counterpart. The impressive aspect is the A16 Bionic chipset also being more efficient than the Qualcomm chip. As a result, it has a higher overall score. This doesn’t surprise us at all — as Apple has been miles ahead in the mobile SoC department for a while now. While both the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus are solid phones, the former will likely offer you a smoother experience.

Cameras: The iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus have similar rear systems

Smartphones have replaced dedicated digital cameras for many people. We’ve reached a point where these advanced camera systems result in mesmerizing outputs. And as we continue to document our lives on online and offline platforms, camera quality becomes an aspect many users look into before making a purchase. Fortunately, both the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus feature excellent lenses that should capture and immortalize your memories gracefully. Nonetheless, there are a few differences between the two.

For starters, both have triple rear camera systems. These include main/wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Looking at the specification table above, you will notice that those of the iPhone — in most cases — have a better aperture and/or resolution. Though, the differences aren’t too major, and both phones produce shots that belong in our era. Above, the gallery includes samples shot on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Note that both phones have identical camera systems, so even with the smaller Pro iPhone, you can get the same results. Below is a gallery shot using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can click on the individual images to view their larger versions. I won’t state which shots I personally prefer, as that’s a subjective matter.

The front-facing camera is a different story, though. On the iPhone 14 Pro, you get the TrueDepth camera — which has 3D mapping capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus offers a regular selfie camera with a lower resolution. Some people may prefer sacrificing the camera quality for the sake of the smaller screen cutout. Other users would rather have the higher-end TrueDepth camera with Face ID support — despite it taking more screen space. Objectively, the iPhone 14 Pro has better overall camera specs. Which outputs you prefer depends on your taste.

Battery: Unlike the Galaxy S22 Plus, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro dislikes sharing

Moving on to the battery, both phones can last a full day of average use on a single charge. However, the charging technologies they pack differ substantially. For starters, the Samsung phone offers a USB Type-C port — which enables faster data transfer speeds and is more universally adopted. On the contrary, the iPhone 14 Pro still utilizes the decade-old Lightning port. While both ports work, that of the iPhone is inferior.

Apart from wired charging, both phones support wireless charging, too. In Samsung’s case, you get Qi support on the Galaxy S22 Plus. On the iPhone 14 Pro, you get both Qi and MagSafe support. Though, in terms of wireless charging, Samsung offers a certain feature that makes it truly stand out. The Galaxy S22 Plus supports Wireless PowerShare — allowing you to charge other Qi-enabled accessories through your phone. The feature remains missing on iPhones for the time being. As a result, this round is a win for Samsung, thanks to the superior port and reverse wireless charging capabilities it includes.

Bottom line: Size likely matters

In this battle, we broke down the essential aspects of both the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. As reflected above, the iPhone 14 Pro wins performance and camera rounds. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus is superior in terms of design and battery technologies. As for the display, it’s a tie — as different people look for different things.

Keep in mind that these phones don’t have the same size. The Apple phone has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Samsung one goes for 6.6 inches. So if you have a size preference, this will likely conclude the battle. Similarly, if you are tied to a specific ecosystem and aren’t willing to diversify, then you might have no choice here. Ultimately, you have to weigh the pros and cons we’ve broken down and decide which purchase better suits your need and expectations.

Which of the two 2022 phones will you be buying, and why?