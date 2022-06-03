Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Release Date, Price, Rumors, and more

We’ve reached a point where phone manufacturers find it hard to keep some of their secrets secret. Most major releases are spoiled by endless leaks and rumors prior to their official introduction. This turns tech keynotes into mundane events that announce mostly expected and known products. We no longer get to experience the surprise element we had been used to — for the most part, at least. The iPhone 14 lineup is several months away. These high-end Apple smartphones might not be announced until September 2022. However, we already know a lot about them and what they’ll potentially pack. Here are all of the rumored details regarding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Release Date

It’s hard to tell the exact launch date of a certain Apple product before the company makes it official. However, Apple has a habit of releasing new high-end iPhone lineups in the fall. It typically reveals these smartphones during an event that takes place sometime during September. Assuming no internal hiccups occur, we should be seeing the iPhone 14 lineup in September 2022.

Once Apple makes this lineup official, key regions like the US and Europe will likely be able to pre-order the phone. It should then ship in around 2-3 weeks. Other countries tend to get access in the weeks that follow.

Pricing

There’s no way to accurately predict the pricing of an unreleased Apple device. Though the Cupertino tech giant tends to stick to the same price range with every annual release. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at $1,000 and $1,100 respectively. So the iPhone 14 equivalents should cost around the same respectively — if we had to make an assumption.

iPhone 14 Pro Models

Apple usually includes four iPhones in its high-end lineup — iPhone Mini, iPhone, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max. This could be changing later this year, unfortunately. The company will reportedly drop the Mini in favor of a regular Max variant. This doesn’t affect the Pro iPhones, though, as the Pro and Pro Max model options should remain as-is. They will likely have 6.1- and 6.7-inch screens respectively.

Design

One of the most exciting aspects of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is that it could potentially drop the notch. These two phones are rumored to switch to a hole-punch and pill design. We could also be seeing more rounded corners when conspired to the regular iPhone 14 models or iPhone 13 lineup. Apart from that, expect these two powerhouses to have a thicker camera bump — due to the upgraded sensor.

Colors

It’s hard to predict the exact colors that Apple is going for before the official release. However, we can assume what the organization could look like. The company typically uses brighter colors with a glossy glass back on regular iPhones and reserves more serious colors for the matte-backed Pro models. Space Gray, White, and Gold are usually a safe guess. Additionally, rumors point to a potential Purple iPhone 14 Pro. We will have to wait until the event to know for sure. It’s also worth noting that the company sometimes releases new iPhone colors 6 months or so after the initial release. So if you’re curious what these colors might be, wait till early-mid 2023.

Display and Notches

Haters of the notch, we have some good news for you — assuming you’re willing to pay for a Pro model. Apple could be ditching the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch). These phones will reportedly have a hole-punch and pill design that remains exclusive to them. If you decide to buy one of the regular models, then you will likely deal with the same notch currently present on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will possibly gain support for the always-on display (AOD) feature. This addition was reportedly planned for the iPhone 13 but has been pushed till the next release.

Processors

Apple typically introduces a new A chip with every major phone release. While the regular iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the same A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13, the Pro models could be getting a boosted chip that isn’t even part of the A-series. What this chip will be called or how powerful it will be remains unclear for the time being. Ultimately, Apple could be aiming at distinguishing between the performances of regular and Pro iPhones from now on.

Cameras

The Cupertino tech giant has been resorting to a 12MP Wide sensor on its iPhones for a few years now. This could finally be changing with this year’s iPhone 14 Pro release. Apple could be upgrading that to a 48MP sensor. This would further boost the photography and videography capabilities of the Pro iPhones. The upgraded camera will likely be excluded on the regular iPhone 14 models.

Software

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will most likely run iOS 16 out of the box. Apple could potentially release them with iOS 16.1 preinstalled, instead. This has happened in past years, and it all depends on iOS 16’s development. Nonetheless, these two smartphones should be receiving software updates for many years to come.

Battery, Charging, and Ports

In the battery department, Apple doesn’t share much when it comes to technical specifications. Instead, it shares the estimated time a device will last on a single charge doing a certain task. That’s usually around 18 hours of video playback on high-end iPhones. What matters, though, is that this device will likely last you all day long — without needing to charge halfway through. That’s assuming you’re using the phone moderately. We don’t expect iPhone 14 models to have significantly longer or shorter battery lives.

As for the charging, expect this phone to stick to the Lightning port. Rumors hint that Apple won’t switch to USB Type-C on the iPhone until at least 2023. Obviously, it’s almost guaranteed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will support the MagSafe and Qi wireless charging standards as well.

iPhone 14 Pro Extras

This year’s iPhone lineup could support satellite communications for emergencies. The feature would reportedly allow you to reach out for help in no service zones if an accident occurs.

Finally, the company could be including a car crash detection tool that calls emergency services when trigged. Apple Watch users can already take advantage of Fall Detection, and the aforementioned feature could work similarly.

The iPhone 14 lineup will launch in September 2022 — assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule. Considering we’re months away from that, a lot could change internally. The company could scrap plans or introduce new ones before we see the product officially. Either way, we hope that the Cupertino tech giant has a few tricks up its sleeve and surprises us during the launch event.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14? If so, which model are you aiming at? Let us know in the comments section below.