Due to strong demand, Apple is reportedly increasing production of its iPhone 14 Pro

Early reports suggested that the demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus wasn’t quite as strong compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Now, it looks like that really might be the case, as industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now reporting that Apple has asked one of its manufacturers to switch production to the Pro models. Kuo also states that by switching the production line, it should roughly equate to around a ten percent increase in production for Q4 2022. While it hasn’t happened yet, Kuo also predicts that Apple’s other suppliers will soon be asked to shift production as well.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest devices from Apple featuring the A16 Bionic SoC and Dynamic Island iPhone 14 Pro at AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max at AT&T

For its latest release, Apple made some strategic changes to its lineup, only updating the SoC in its top-tier Pro models while keeping the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with last year’s SoC. While not a bad processor, the public reception of this change could have been negative. When comparing the older model with the newer one, the latter doesn’t offer a whole lot that is different. You get the same 6.1-inch Super Retina display, the A15 Bionic processor, and nearly identical battery life. Those looking to upgrade could spring for the small enhancements that are offered with this year’s model, like satellite connectivity and a slightly better camera. But again, those that like to upgrade year after year might find the jump to this year’s iPhone a little lackluster.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest devices from Apple featuring the A16 Bionic SoC and Dynamic Island iPhone 14 Pro at Best Buy iPhone 14 Pro Max at Best Buy

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro models offer a lot that is new. The phones come with a new A16 Bionic processor, an Always-on Display thanks to an updated display, a brand-new 48MP sensor, and most importantly, the new Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island, although a small part of the phone, has been the headline feature that many are looking forward to. Apple has once again embraced having a cut-out in its display and, this time, brought it front and center in a fun new way. While the Dynamic Island is currently limited, new features should arrive in the near future, especially with the upcoming update that will bring Live Activities.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)