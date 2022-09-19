Apple iPhone 14 unboxing: What’s inside the box?

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is now available for purchase worldwide. While not as exciting and feature-packed as the Pro models, the iPhone 14 is still a fantastic option for anyone coming from iPhone 11 or older. If you’re planning to buy it, you might wonder what accessories you get with the new phone. In this article, we’ll walk you through the unboxing experience and find out what’s included in the box and what’s not.

The retail box of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is pretty identical to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. The box is pretty small and has a minimal design. It has a picture of the iPhone 14 on the front, the text that says “iPhone” on the left and right sides, and the Apple logo on the top and bottom. Once you remove the seal and open the box, you’re greeted by the iPhone 14 lying face down. Lifting up the phone reveals the inside contents, which are not much. There’s a USB-C to Lightning cable, documentation, a SIM ejector (if you have a non-US model), and an Apple sticker.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What’s inside the box:

iPhone 14 or 14 Plus

USB-C to Lightning cable

Documentation

1x Apple sticker

SIM ejector (only with non-US models)

You’ll not find a power adapter inside the box; Apple has stopped including that since 2020. Your existing charger with the USB-C connector will work just fine. If you don’t have one, you can refer to our best iPhone 14 chargers roundup to find a charger that provides the fastest speed and compatibility. You also won’t find headphones or a Lightning to headphone jack connector.

Make sure to immediately put a case on your shiny new iPhone 14 to protect it from scratches, dust, fingerprints, and other potential harm. Our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases has something for every need and budget.

The new iPhone 14 isn’t a huge leap from the iPhone 13. It packs the same design, display, chipset, and battery as its predecessor. However, there are some noteworthy upgrades, including new primary and front cameras, basic satellite connectivity, and improved graphics performance.