Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which 2022 phone should you buy?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series back in September 2022, and this time around, the company started heavily distinguishing between Pro and regular models. 2022’s regular iPhones are almost an insignificant iteration of the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro models got some pretty exciting changes, both visually and internally. So not only do the phones look different, but they have different capabilities. This can make it difficult if you plan to buy an iPhone 14. Which of the four different iPhone 14 models should you aim for? Well, this is the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro — the battle between Apple’s 2022 flagship phones.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Specifications: Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Processor A15 Bionic chip 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores 5‑core GPU 16‑core Neural Engine

A16 Bionic chip 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores 5‑core GPU 16‑core Neural Engine

Body 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80mm

172g 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm

206g Display Super Retina XDR display

6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display

2532 x 1170 resolution at 460 ppi

HDR display

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

800 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits peak brightness (HDR) Super Retina XDR display

6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display

2556 x 1179 resolution at 460 ppi

Dynamic Island

Always-On display

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz

HDR display

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

1000 nits max brightness (typical); 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR); 2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor) Cameras Dual-camera system: Main: 12MP, ƒ/1.5 Ultra Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4

TrueDepth camera: 12MP, ƒ/1.9 Pro camera system: Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.78 Ultra Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Telephoto: 12MP, ƒ/1.78

TrueDepth camera: 12MP, ƒ/1.9 Memory Storage: 128GB; 256GB; 512GB

RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB; 256GB; 512GB; 1TB

RAM: 6GB Battery Up to 80 hours of audio playback Up to 75 hours of audio playback Connectivity 5G

4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

SOS through satellite 5G

4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

SOS through satellite Resistance IP68 IP68 Security Face ID Face ID OS iOS 16 iOS 16 Colors Midnight

Purple

Starlight

Red

Blue Space Black

Silver

Gold

Deep Purple Material Glass back

Aluminum frame Glass back

Stainless steel frame Price Starts at $799 Starts at $999

Design: Familiar but different

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, for the most part, look similar. After all, Apple doesn’t typically introduce major changes in one go, and familiarity is one element almost any upgrading iPhone user can attest to. However, in terms of design, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro use distinct materials that make them easy to tell apart.

Starting with the body, the cheaper model has a clear glass back and an aluminum frame. Meanwhile, as is the Apple tradition, the Pro model has a shiny stainless steel frame and a matte glass back. While I love the matte glass look, the frame is a fingerprint magnet. I’ve used a case-less regular iPhone in the past, but I can’t use the iPhone 14 Pro without a case. The stainless steel loses its premium feel when it’s all smudged. Regardless of your purchase decision, you should buy a case. That’s to minimize potential damages if you drop your previous iPhone somewhere.

Otherwise, both iPhones have similar builds in terms of size and overall appearance. On the back side, apart from the different glass, the most obvious difference is the camera bump. The iPhone 14 Pro has a triple camera system, while the regular iPhone 14 only has two rear lenses. One advantage of getting the regular iPhone 14 is having five vibrant finishes to pick from. The Pro iPhone settles for four dimmer ones. Apple typically uses duller colors on its highest-end iPhones. Otherwise, the two phones look similar — apart from the notch/Dynamic Island.

We can’t pick a winner in this battle because it’s a very subjective one that depends on you. Though, keep in mind that the stainless steel of the iPhone 14 Pro is significantly heavier than the aluminum of the iPhone 14. So if you spend many hours on your phone every day, your hand might quite literally get tired from carrying it (true story). I mean, it doubles as a Screen Time feature that you can’t bypass, so there’s that.

Display: The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro-vides you with an Island

In the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro display department, there are several notable differences. Starting with the most obvious one, you’ll need to pick between a notch and a Dynamic Island. While the notch is larger, many users find the Dynamic Island a gimmicky, unnecessary distraction. Which one you prefer is subjective, so we can’t weigh in here. However, the display battle is far from over.

Both iPhone models have 6.1-inch screens with a 460-pixel density. However, the iPhone 14 Pro offers ProMotion technology, which allows the refresh rate to reach 120Hz as opposed to the standard 60Hz. As a result, you get smoother animations and transitions. Additionally, the Pro iPhone has a higher maximum brightness that allows you to easily view on-screen content in direct sunlight. Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro also introduces the Always-on display feature on an Apple phone. This lowers the refresh rate to 1Hz and leaves the screen on at all times.

Obviously, the iPhone 14 Pro’s display is superior. However, most of the exclusives it packs are not must-haves. So if you’re on a tight budget, a regular iPhone 14 will get your tasks done just fine. Ultimately, the only obvious differences between the two are the Dynamic Island and Always-on display. Both features are dispensable to a significant portion of users. The regular iPhone 14 has a gorgeous screen that just isn’t as advanced, and that’s okay. If you’ve not used a display with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz before, you will not notice anything out of place on the regular iPhone 14 either.

Performance: The regular iPhone 14 belongs in 2021

With the launch of the iPhone 14 line, Apple started distinguishing between the regular and Pro models through their respective processes. The company used the same chip across the entire high-end line until this year, so the regular iPhone 14 gets the A15 Bionic chip from 2021, while the Pro model goes for the A16 Bionic. Both phones pack 6GB of RAM and offer at least 128GB of storage. The Pro model, though, exclusively can go up to 1TB of storage while the regular phone maxes out at 512GB.

I personally don’t think the performance department should affect your purchase decision. Other outlets have already called the 2022 chip A15 Plus instead of A16. Ultimately, the performance boost is minimal, and unless you need a 1TB iPhone, either iOS device should be fine.

Cameras: Dual vs Pro

Smartphone cameras have replaced dedicated digital cameras for most users. People typically just take their phones out and shoot. As you might’ve guessed, the iPhone Pro 14 has better cameras when compared to the regular model. It also exclusively has a telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone settles for just the main and ultra-wide lenses. Both iPhones support shooting the new Action Mode footage, but the regular model misses out on certain Pro perks, such as Macro Mode and Night Portraits.

In the front-facing department, the two phones offer identical TrueDepth cameras. It’s true that the screen cutouts look different on each of the two devices, but they both have the same sensors and lens. Both support autofocus for the first time, too, and they power the Face ID biometric authentication. Just like older notched iPhone models, you can take Portrait Mode shots thanks to the 3D mapping capabilities integrated into the camera system.

If you are an active photographer or need the LiDAR Scanner for 3D mapping, you’ll appreciate the Pro model more. If you’re just a casual shooter or mostly take selfies, the regular iPhone 14 is fine.

Battery: The lower-end iPhone 14 is more conservative

Apple doesn’t officially share a lot of information about iPhone batteries. That being said, it does highlight that the iPhone 14 lasts longer on a single charge than the Pro model, although the differences are insignificant since both can easily get you through a day of use. To help preserve the battery life on the Pro model, you can disable the Always-on display feature, which we discovered consumes relatively significant battery power.

When it comes to charging, both phones can charge to 50% in 30 minutes if you’re using a compatible 20W brick, although you’ll have to buy the charger separately since the box only includes a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. They both support the Qi and MagSafe wireless charging standards, too. Neither of the two is compatible with reverse wireless charging, so you can’t charge your AirPods case or Apple Watch through your iPhone.

Plus and Max: Larger replicas of the regular and Pro models

Now that we’ve broken down the regular iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro, it’s time to address their larger counterparts. 2022’s high-end iPhone lineup includes an iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Thankfully, the differences are minimal. The iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max are just bigger 14 and 14 Pro models. So you get the same set of features while taking advantage of the larger batteries and 6.7-inch displays. So whether you go for a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch iPhone model depends on whether you’re a fan of gigantic screens. Ultimately, this is a subjective matter, as some people, including me, would consider the bigger screen a negative.

Bottom Line: Familiar and affordable vs premium and expensive

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cater to two different audiences. The former has a reasonable price tag, but it retains most of the elements of its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Pro model has all of this year’s notable and exciting changes. However, these offerings come at a rather hefty price, especially if you don’t reside in the U.S.

Ultimately, it really depends on your budget, needs, and what you’re expecting from this upgrade. If you’re looking for a phone that just works, the iPhone 14 is a solid upgrade. If you’re interested in the Pro camera system and significant display upgrades (brightness, AOD, 120Hz, Dynamic Island, etc), then the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max is for you.

Though, if you don’t plan on buying the iPhone 14 Pro, you might want to consider getting the regular iPhone 13 instead. Apple still sells this model for a discounted price, and that makes it more value-oriented than the regular iPhone 14. Furthermore, it packs most of the user-facing technologies you will find on the iPhone 14. Personally, if I’m not convinced to make the iPhone 14 Pro purchase, I’d certainly settle for an iPhone 13 — rather than 14. After all, both phones are notched, look the same, pack the same processor, support iOS 16, and so on.

Of course, the iPhone 14 includes some exclusives, such as Action Mode, crash detection, and SOS through satellites. However, many users likely couldn’t care less about them. The iPhone 13 is a solid device that will receive support for many years to come, and it packs 2021 technologies that remain relevant today. In fact, I think Apple should’ve only released Pro iPhones in 2022 and skipped the regular iPhone 14 in favor of the 2021 iPhone 13.

Which of the two 2022 iPhones will you be buying? Will you get the iPhone 13 instead? Let us know in the comments section below.