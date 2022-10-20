Apple iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Which phone is better?

Our iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S21 FE comparison pits Apple’s standard flagship against Samsung’s affordable flagship offering. The iPhone 14 is the most affordable model in the new iPhone 14 series, but it’s also the most boring phone in the lineup as it brings few improvements over its predecessor. It delivers a tried and tested hardware package in a package that’s well too familiar. The Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, is essentially a lite version of the Galaxy S21, offering many of the best features of the premium model at an affordable price tag. But which one is a better value? We find out in this article.

Apple iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 14 Build Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for front glass Plastic back

Metal frame Dimensions & Weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

172g 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

177 grams Display 6.1-inch OLED display,

2556 x 1179-pixel resolution at 460 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

HDR display, True Tone, Wide color (P3)

800 nits max brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness (HDR) 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2340 x 1080

120Hz refresh rate SoC A15 Bionic USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

International: Exynos 2100 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, 512GB,

No microSD card 6GB RAM/128GB storage

8GB RAM/256GB storage

No microSD card slot Battery & Charging 3,279mAh rated for up to 20 hours of video playback

20W wired charging

15W MagSafe charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging 4,500mAh battery

25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Security Face ID In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP wide, f/1.5 aperture, 1.9μm sensor-shift OIS Seven-element lens 5x digital zoom

: 12MP wide, f/1.5 aperture, 1.9μm Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4 aperture Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, 120˚ FoV

Wide-angle: 12MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV

Telephoto: 8MP, f/2.4, 32˚ FOV Front Camera(s) TrueDepth camera: 12MP, ƒ/1.9 32MP, f/2.2, 81˚ FoV Port(s) Lightning port

No headphone jack USB Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

Spatial Audio Stereo Speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband (UWB)

NFC Sub6/mmWave 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/x (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.0

Ultra Wide Band (UWB) Software iOS 16 One UI 4.0/Android 12 Other Features Apple Pay

IP68 rating Samsung Pay with NFC

IP68 rating

Design & Display

The iPhone 14’s design has hardly changed from its predecessor. Other than the new color shades, it looks identical to the iPhone 13. That’s not a bad thing, as the iPhone 14 was a great-looking phone and everything we liked about it carries over to the new model. It has flat aluminum sides, a glass back, and Ceramic Shield on the front.

The Galaxy S21 FE shares design similarities with the Galaxy S21, featuring a plastic back, a metal frame, and the Contour Cut camera module that houses three camera lenses. The Galaxy S21 FE is admittedly less premium than the iPhone 14, but it doesn’t look or feel cheap by any means.

Moving to the display, the iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1170 x 2532 pixels, Dolby Vision content support, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy S21 FE has a bigger 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Both are high-quality displays, offering rich colors, deep black, and good sunlight legibility. For content consumption, the Galaxy S21 FE looks to be a better choice as it has a larger screen and less distracting hole-punch notch, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Camera

The Galaxy S21 FE features a triple camera system borrowed from the Galaxy S22. The setup consists of a 12MP f/1.8 main shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, packs a familiar dual-camera setup, featuring a 12MP f/1.5 main camera and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter.

Both phones capture excellent images in broad daylight, but when it comes to low-light and night photography, the iPhone 14 has an edge. Thanks to the larger pixel size, faster aperture, and Apple’s new Photonic Engine, the main camera of the iPhone 14 is able to deliver sharp images with true-to-life colors even in challenging lights.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a more versatile camera system as it has an additional zoom lens which the iPhone 14 doesn’t have. The iPhone 14 does offer 5x digital zoom via the main camera though it’s no match to the S21 FE’s dedicated zoom lens.

Another area where the iPhone 14 dominates is the video department. Video performance on the iPhone has always been among the best in its class, and the iPhone 14 is no different. The Cinematic Mode that debuted on the iPhone 13 has been upgraded, while there’s a new Action Mode that provides gimbal-like stabilization for intense motion.

iPhone 14 camera samples

Galaxy S21 FE camera samples

Performance, Battery, and Software

The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. While this is the same chipset as the iPhone 13, it packs a slightly faster GPU. The Galaxy S21 FE is available in two variants: the Snapdragon 888 variant for the US market and the Exynos 2100 variant for other markets.

In terms of raw power, the iPhone 14 is obviously superior — in fact, its A15 Bionic chip beats even the more recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. But that’s not to say the Galaxy S21 is a slow phone, far from it. The Galaxy S21 FE should feel snappier and more fluid compared to the iPhone 14 thanks to its 120Hz high refresh rate display. For gaming, the iPhone 14 is a better choice as it packs a more powerful 5-core GPU and improved thermal design. The Galaxy S21 FE can also do gaming just fine, but you might notice dropped frames and sluggishness while playing demanding games like Genshin Impact.

The Galaxy S21 FE packs a large 4,500mAh battery, a step up from the Galaxy S21’s 4,000mAh cell. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 FE may have a larger battery on paper, but both phones are similar in terms of endurance. Both phones will easily get you through a full day of use without any issues. As for charging, the Galaxy S21 FE offers 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, supports 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe magnetic charging, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. Whether you go with the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S21 FE, you’ll not get a charger inside the box. Your existing charger should work just fine if not, you’ll have to shell out money for a compatible fast charger. Note that the iPhone 14 uses Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector while the Galaxy S21 FE uses the universal USB-C port.

The software experience is another important distinction between the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S21 FE. With the iPhone 14, you’ll get iOS 16, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. The Galaxy S21 FE runs Android 12, with an update to Android 13 planned later in the year. Both phones offer long software support. Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Unlike Samsung, Apple doesn’t publicly disclose its software commitment, but going by the past record, we can expect at least five years of iOS updates for the iPhone 14.

As for biometrics, the Galaxy S21 FE has an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the iPhone 14 uses Face ID. One interesting feature that you’ll only find on the iPhone 14 is basic satellite connectivity, which lets you get in touch with emergency services when you find yourself stuck at a remote place without cellular or internet connectivity.

iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S21 FE: Conclusion

If you don’t want to spend upwards of $1000, the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S21 FE are excellent options. The Galaxy S21 FE has a bigger, higher refresh rate display, a more versatile camera system, and a larger battery. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 has a more premium build, more raw power, and better gaming performance. The iPhone 14’s camera system may not be as versatile as the Galaxy S21 FE, but it’s far more consistent and reliable. In addition, the iPhone 14 also delivers top-notch video performance, has basic satellite connectivity, and offers longer software support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Galaxy S21 FE offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a triple camera system in an affordable package.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, but you can take advantage of deals and discounts for some big savings. The Galaxy S21 FE was launched at $700, but you can find it for $600 or less on Amazon and Best Buy. While the phone is a bit expensive on Samsung’s official website ($650), you can get up to $635 instant credit with Samsung’s enhanced trade-in program.